PIAA RANKINGS

By PennLive

CLASS 6A

Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous

St. Joseph’s Prep (12) – 4-1 – 1

Garnet Valley (1) – 6-0 – 2

Emmaus (11) — 6-0 – 3

State College (6) – 6-0 – 4

Coatesville (1) — 6-0 – 6

Harrisburg (3) – 4-1 – 7

Downingtown East (1) — 5-1 – NR

Nazareth (11) — 5-1 – NR

Cumberland Valley (3) — 5-1 – NR

North Allegheny (7) — 5-1 – 5

TEAMS TO WATCH: Central York (3) 5-1, Hempfield (3) 5-1, McDowell (10) 4-2, Northampton (11) 6-0, Pennsbury (1) 5-1, Wilson-West Lawn (3) 5-1.

CLASS 5A

Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous

Upper Dublin (1) – 6-0 – 1

Imhotep Charter (12) – 2-2 – 2

Exeter Township (3) – 6-0 – 3

Upper St. Clair (7) — 6-0 – 4

Strath Haven (1) — 6-0 – 5

Roman Catholic (12) — 5-1 – 6

Chester (1) — 6-0 – 7

Solanco (3) — 6-0 – 8

Cathedral Prep (10) — 4-2 – 10

Bethel Park (7) — 5-1 – NR

TEAMS TO WATCH: Elizabethtown (3) 6-0, Gateway (7) 5-1, Peters Township (7) 5-1, Scranton (2) 6-0, Southern Lehigh (11) 5-1.

CLASS 4A

Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous

Aliquippa (7) – 5-0 – 1

Bishop McDevitt (3) – 4-1 – 2

Jersey Shore (4) – 6-0 – 3

Central Valley (7) – 6-0 – 4

Meadville (10) – 6-0 – 5

McKeesport (7) – 6-0 – 6

Manheim Central (3) — 6-0 – 7

Pope John Paul II (1) — 6-0 – 8

Armstrong (7) — 5-1 – 9

Allentown C.C. (11) — 4-2 – 10

TEAMS TO WATCH: Dallas (2) 6-0, Highlands (7) 6-0, Lampeter-Strasburg (3) 5-1, Valley View (2) 5-1, West Allegheny (7) 5-1.

CLASS 3A

Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous

Wyomissing (3) – 6-0 – 1

Danville (4) – 6-0 – 2

Elizabeth Forward (7) – 6-0 – 3

Belle Vernon (7) – 3-2 – 4

Loyalsock (4) — 5-1 – 5

Avonworth (7) — 5-1 – 6

Penn Cambria (6) — 6-0 – 7

Lancaster Catholic (3) — 6-0 – 8

Notre Dame-GP (11) — 5-1 – NR

West Perry (3) — 6-0 – NR

TEAMS TO WATCH: Clearfield (9) 5-1, Hamburg (3) 5-1, Neumann-Goretti (12) 3-1, North Schuylkill (11) 4-2, Northwestern Lehigh (11) 5-1.

CLASS 2A

Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous

Farrell (10) – 5-1 – 1

Mount Carmel (4) – 6-0 – 2

Richland Township (6) – 6-0 – 3

Lakeland (2) – 6-0 – 4

Sharpsville (10) — 6-0 – 5

Steel Valley (7) — 5-0 – 6

Berlin Brothersvalley (5) — 6-0 – 7

Beaver Falls (7) — 5-1 – 9

Dunmore (2) — 5-1 – 10

Serra Catholic (7) — 5-1 – NR

TEAMS TO WATCH: Bedford (5) 5-1, Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 4-2, NESHANNOCK (7) 5-1, Southern Columbia (4) 4-2, Troy Area (4) 6-0, Westinghouse (8) 5-0.

CLASS 1A

Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous

Canton (4) – 6-0 – 1

Steelton-Highspire (3) – 4-1 – 2

Bishop Canevin (7) – 5-1 – 3

OLSH (7) – 6-0 – 4

Tri-Valley (11) — 6-0 – 5

Reynolds (10) – 5-1 – 6

Muncy (4) – 5-0 – 7

Redbank Valley (9) — 6-0 – 8

Penns Manor (6) — 6-0 – 9

Eisenhower (10) — 6-0 – 10

TEAMS TO WATCH: Belmont Charter (12) 5-1, Northern Bedford (5) 6-0, Northern Lehigh (11) 5-1, South Side Area (7) 6-0, Windber (5) 5-1.

