SHENANGO
SENIORS
*3 — Case Butchelle, 6-1, G/F
*1 — Ryan Lenhart, 6-4, G/F
5 — Alex Pagley, 5-5, G
*10 — Vinny Sibeto, 5-8, G
*4 — Reis Watkins, 6-4, F
JUNIORS
2 — Caden Cook, 5-4, G
14 — Connor Hilton, 5-10, G
13 — Tyler Morosky, 5-11, G
30 — Dalton Peters, 6-2, F
21 — Tommy Presnar, 5-9, G
22 — Preston, Schry, 6-0, G
SOPHOMORES
33 — Braeden D'Angelo, 6-0, G/F
11 — Andrew Demko, 6-4, F
24 — Zach Herb, 5-9, G
31 — Michael Leitera, 5-6, G
25 — Kyle Lenhart, 6-3, F
15 — Hunter Lively, 5-7, G
12 — Michael Othites, 6-4, F
23 — Brayden Zeigler, 5-7, G
FRESHMAN
32 — Brody McQuiston, 6-3, G/F
*Letterman
HEAD COACH: Bob McQuiston
ASSISTANT COACHES: Ricci LaRocco, Mike Othites
