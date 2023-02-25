Shenango High throwers wrapped up the indoor track season at the TSTCA championships on Feb. 18 and left with some hardware to boot.
Michael Othites and Andrew Demko, both seniors, finished with second- and fourth-place medals, respectively in the shot put. Othites threw a personal best of 48-11 to take silver while Demko threw 47-00 to earn fourth.
Both seniors qualified for the state championship that is to be held Feb. 26 at Penn State University. Othites is ranked third in the state in the weight throw also, while Demko is the state’s number one-ranked weight thrower.
Demko will compete at the New Balance indoors national meet in Boston on March 11 in the weight throw.
Maria Bryant seized silver for Shenango in the shot put with a throw of 37-02. The junior qualified for the indoor state championship meet in the process.
Bryant is the top-ranked junior shot putter in the state. She has also earned the right to compete March 12 in the shot put at the New Balance indoor nationals.
Shenango’s Zoe Bupp secured the seventh-place medal in shot put with a throw of 33-06. Bupp was the lone freshman to obtain a medal in the shot put at the championship.
Bupp’s longest throw this year has ranked her 26th in the nation among other shot putters in her graduating class of 2026.
