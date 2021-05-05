The Shenango boys and girls and Mohawk girls track and field teams are headed to the WPIAL Class 2A championships.
The Shenango boys beat Riverview 130-20, Burrell 112-38, North Catholic 98-51 and New Brighton 100-47 at Shenango.
The Lady Wildcats topped Burrell 93-57, North Catholic 104-42, Riverview 101-49 and New Brighton 121-24.
Mohawk topped Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 110-40, South Side Beaver 125-21 and Shady Side Academy 1101/2-381/2 at Riverside.
The New Castle boys competed in the Class 3A team semifinals at Butler. The ‘Canes defeated Central Catholic (78-70) and Kiski (74-74) on a tiebreaker by virtue of more total points. However, New Castle was ousted by Butler, 99-51.
The WPIAL championships will be held May 12 at Peters Township.
RESULTS
BOYS
WPIAL CLASS 3A
TEAM SEMIFINALS
(AT BUTLER)
New Castle 78
Central Catholic 70
Track events
100 — 1. Gannon (CC) 11.6
200 — 1. Pitts (CC) 23.0
400 — 1. Kolec (CC) 54.5
800 — 1. Moncheck (CC) 2:18
1600 — 1. Gavin Hansotte (NC) 4:56
3200 — 1. Gavin Hansotte (NC) 10:59
110 hurdles — 1. Anderson (CC) 15.5
300 hurdles — 1. Anderson (CC) 40.8
400 relay — 1. New Castle (M. Wells, M. Graham, T. Leekins, & H. Gardner) 44.5
1600 relay — 1. New Castle (H. Gardner, S. Lyden, M. Wells, & J. Miller)
3200 relay — 1. Central Catholic (Time NA)
Field events
Shot put — 1. Anthony Cumo (NC) 42-7
Discus — 1. Gavin Joyce (NC) 116-11
Javelin — 1. Robinson (CC) 111-5
Pole vault — 1. Giovanni Carlucci (NC) 9-6
High Jump — 1. Sheldon Cox (NC) 5-10.5
Long jump — 1. Hristo Gardner (NC) 20-8.5
Triple jump — 1. Julian Mortan (NC) 39-6
New Castle 74 (NC wins with total point tie-breaker for the day)
Kiski 74
Track events
100 — 1. Hristo Gardner (NC) 11.7
200 — 1. Mike Graham (NC) 23.9
400 — 1. Guido (K) 53.4
800 — 1. Giordanko (K) 2:03
1600 — 1. Roberts (K) 4:54
3200 — 1. Gavin Hansotte (NC) 10:59
110 hurdles — 1. Sam Lyden (NC) 18.1
300 hurdles — 1. Coleman (K) 44.3
400 relay — 1. New Castle (M. Wells, M. Graham, T. Leekins, & H. Gardner) 44.5
1600 relay — 1. Kiski (Time NA)
3200 relay — 1. Kiski (Time NA)
Field events
Shot put — 1. Hepler (K) 48-83/4
Discus — 1. Hepler (K) 145-3
Javelin — 1. Mika (K) 113-10
Pole vault — 1. Giovanni Carlucci (NC) 9-6
High Jump — 1. Sheldon Cox (NC) 5-10.5
Long jump — 1. Hristo Gardner (NC) 20-8.5
Triple jump — 1. Curry (K) 39-91/2
Butler 99
New Castle 51
Track events
100 — 1. Brown (B) 11.0
200 — 1. Young (B) 23.5
400 — 1. Brown (B) 49.6
800 — 1. Griffith (B) 2:09
1600 — 1. Singleton (B) 4:46
3200 — 1. Lyons (B) 10:37
110 hurdles — 1. Manchester (B) 15.6
300 hurdles — 1. Miller (NC) 44.9
400 relay — 1. New Castle (M. Wells, M. Graham, T. Leekins, & H. Gardner) 44.5
1600 relay — 1. Butler (3:39)
3200 relay — 1. Butler (9:24)
Field events
Shot put — 1. Ritzert (B) 44-4
Discus — 1. Katz (B) 131-1
Javelin — 1. Rekein (B) 144-3
Pole vault — 1. Giovanni Carlucci (NC) 9-6
High Jump — 1. Sheldon Cox (NC) 5-101/2
Long jump — 1. Young (B) 20-113/4
Triple jump — 1. Porch (B) 40-9
GIRLS
WPIAL CLASS 2A
TEAM SEMIFINALS
(AT RIVERSIDE)
MOHAWK 110,
OUR LADY OF THE SACRED HEART 40
Track events
100 — 1. Hannah McDanel (M) 12.76
200 — 1. Hannah McDanel (M) 26.61
400 — 1. Gasior (O) 1:03.29
800 — 1. Natalie Lape (M) 2:25.94
1600 — 1. Natalie Lape (M) 5:41.36
3200 — 1. Aiello (O) 13:28.65
100 hurdles — 1. Abby Granato (M) 17.42
300 hurdles — 1. A. Granato (M) 51.12
400 relay — 1. Mohawk (Arie Smiley, Jordan Radzyminski, Nadia Lape, Hannah McDanel) 52.24
1600 relay — 1. OLSH 4:24.74
3200 relay — 1. Mohawk (Lillian McClain, Sidney Andrews, Katelyn Stivers, Natalie Lape) 10:53.85
Field events
Shot put — 1. Shiderly (M) 31-11
Discus — 1. Bailey (M) 87-10
Javelin — 1.Jenny Lyda (M) 78-3
Pole vault — 1. Micco (M) 7-0
High Jump — 1. Tori Micco (M) 4-8
Long jump — 1. Nadia Lape (M) 15-5.75
Triple jump — 1. Nadia Lape (M) 33-11.25.
MOHAWK 125,
SOUTH SIDE BEAVER 21
Track events
100 — 1. Hannah McDanel (M) 12.76
200 — 1. Hannah McDanel (M) 26.61
400 — 1. Lillian McClain (M) 1:05.18
800 — 1. Natalie Lape (M) 2:25.94
1600 — 1. Natalie Lape (M) 5:41.36
3200 — 1. Fair (M) 17:07.39
100 hurdles — 1. Abby Granato (M) 17.42
300 hurdles — 1. A. Granato (M) 51.12
400 relay — 1. Mohawk (Arie Smiley, Jordan Radzyminski, Nadia Lape, Hannah McDanel) 52.24
1600 relay — 1. Mohawk
3200 relay — 1. Mohawk (Lillian McClain, Sidney Andrews, Katelyn Stivers, Natalie Lape) 10:53.85
Field events
Shot put — 1. Shiderly (M) 31-11
Discus — 1. Bailey (M) 87-10
Javelin — 1.Jenny Lyda (M) 78-3
Pole vault — 1. Micco (M) 7-0
High Jump — 1. Tori Micco (M) 4-8
Long jump — 1. Nadia Lape (M) 15-5.75
Triple jump — 1. Nadia Lape (M) 33-11.25
MOHAWK 110.5,
SHADY SIDE ACADEMY 38.50
Track events
100 — 1. Hannah McDanel (M) 12.76
200 — 1. Hannah McDanel (M) 26.61
400 — 1. Hines (SSA) 1:03.41
800 — 1. Riggans (SSA) 2:12.69
1600 — 1. Natalie Lape (M) 5:41.36
3200 — 1. Hartman (SSA) 12:40.17
100 hurdles — 1. Abby Granato (M) 17.42.
300 hurdles — 1. A. Granato (M) 51.12
400 relay — 1. Mohawk (Arie Smiley, Jordan Radzyminski, Nadia Lape, Hannah McDanel) 52.24
1600 relay — 1. Shady Side Academy 4:19.11
3200 relay — 1. Mohawk (Lillian McClain, Sidney Andrews, Katelyn Stivers, Natalie Lape) 10:53.85
Field events
Shot put — 1. Shiderly (M) 31-11
Discus — 1. Bailey (M) 87-10
Javelin — 1.Jenny Lyda (M) 78-3
Pole vault — 1. Micco (M) 7-0
High Jump — 1. Tori Micco (M) 4-8
Long jump — 1. Nadia Lape (M) 15-5.75
Triple jump — 1. Nadia Lape (M) 33-11.25.
