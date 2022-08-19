A Shenango Township man is in custody after he reportedly threatened a woman with a shotgun.
Shenango Township police reported in a criminal complaint that the Lawrence County Critical Incident Response team was sent to the residence of John Alan Adamo, 43, in the 3400 block of Ellwood Road, just before 6 a.m. Thursday following a disturbance there.
A woman reported that during an argument with Adamo, he pointed a shotgun at her and threatened to kill her and the police. The police told the woman to leave the house, the report states.
The police surrounded Adamo's house and could see him inside, according to the court papers. They called Adamo on a public address system, ordering him out of the house, and he complied with their commands and was arrested. The officers found a National Turkey Federation pump-action shotgun in the basement. The gun had a bullet in the barrel ready to fire, and another shell loaded. A third live shell was on a bar, a few feet away from where the gun was found, police reported.
Adamo is charged with terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault. He was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Rick Russo, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on an $80,000 bond.
