SHENANGO

JUNIORS

2 — Isabella DeVivo, 5-5, G

*30 — Kassidy Peters, 5-8, F 

SOPHOMORES

*24 — Ashley DeCarbo, 5-6, G

*41 — Angelina DePaolo, 5-7, F

*21 — Emilee Fedrizzi, 5-8, G

*13 — Madison Iwanejko, 5-6, F

*22 — Janie Natale, 5-11, G

*33 — Kylee Rubin, 5-11, F 

FRESHMEN

20 — Maria Bryant, 5-4, G

10 — Kelly Cleaver, 6-0, F

12 — Makenna Emerick, 5-7, F

1 — Adison Kays, 5-4, G

11 — Elyse Lenhart, 5-7, G

25 — Madison Long, 5-4, G

*Letterman

HEAD COACH: Kevin Zona

ASSISTANT COACHES: Madison Harden, Carolyn Peterson

