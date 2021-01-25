SHENANGO
JUNIORS
2 — Isabella DeVivo, 5-5, G
*30 — Kassidy Peters, 5-8, F
SOPHOMORES
*24 — Ashley DeCarbo, 5-6, G
*41 — Angelina DePaolo, 5-7, F
*21 — Emilee Fedrizzi, 5-8, G
*13 — Madison Iwanejko, 5-6, F
*22 — Janie Natale, 5-11, G
*33 — Kylee Rubin, 5-11, F
FRESHMEN
20 — Maria Bryant, 5-4, G
10 — Kelly Cleaver, 6-0, F
12 — Makenna Emerick, 5-7, F
1 — Adison Kays, 5-4, G
11 — Elyse Lenhart, 5-7, G
25 — Madison Long, 5-4, G
*Letterman
HEAD COACH: Kevin Zona
ASSISTANT COACHES: Madison Harden, Carolyn Peterson
