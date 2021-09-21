The Shenango High girls basketball program has its next leader.
Ricci LaRocco was hired Monday night by a unanimous vote by the Shenango Area School Board. LaRocco has served the past five seasons as a boys varsity basketball assistant coach under coach Bob McQuiston.
The head coaching position is LaRocco’s first at the varsity level. LaRocco, who is 51 and a 1988 Neshannock High graduate, also was an assistant boys basketball coach under Neshannock’s Jim Smiley.
“I’m looking forward to it,” LaRocco said. “I have been friends with Bob McQuiston for a long time. He gave me a chance to get back into coaching.
“Coach Smiley gave me my first opportunity in coaching. He was a great game coach. He always said you want to be playing your best basketball in January, not December.”
LaRocco also played collegiately at Penn State-Shenango for two years.
The search was on for a coach for at least the past couple of months at Shenango for a girls basketball coach.
“Ricci has been around,” Shenango athletic director Jan Budai said. “He knows what it takes to run a program. He’s been through the wars; he’s been through things.”
Taking over a program just about two months prior to the official opening of practice is never an easy task. But it’s one that LaRocco is ready for.
“We’re almost into October. So, we’re a little behind the eight ball,” LaRocco said. “We’ll take the time to put a new system in and terminology.
“We have a veteran team coming back. It’ll be some learning at first. We’ll start working out a couple of times a week; it’ll be like a glorified walkthrough. It’s just the hand we’re dealt. I’m looking forward to it.”
LaRocco did have one season where he served as Shenango’s seventh-grade girls coach. and he was around the eighth-grade team as well.
“That familiarity of me knowing them and they know me will help; that part will be an easy transition,” LaRocco said. “Any program starts at the bottom. Its starts with fifth- and sixth-grade and on up.”
The Lady Wildcats finished 14-7 overall last year. They had to forfeit their WPIAL Class 2A playoff opener against Carlynton because of COVID-19.
“As far as the varsity team, they are experienced but so young,” LaRocco said. “My goal is to put Shenango up there in Lawrence County girls basketball with the likes of Mohawk, Neshannock and Laurel.
“We want to compete for a section title. But, we want to better tomorrow than we are today. That stuff takes care of itself.”
LaRocco replaces Kevin Zona, who finished his three-year coaching tenure at Shenango with a 32-32 mark. Zona’s position was opened at the July 12 school board meeting.
“I thought Kevin did a great job with the program,” Budai said. “He elevated our wins each year he was there. He tried to establish our youth program. Overall, I thought he did a very good job.”
