A Mercer County man who has a tree-cutting business is charged with robbery and related offenses after reportedly snatching money from the hands of a customer.
Neshannock Township police arrested Raymond G. Delgros, 47, of 490 N. Oakland Ave., Sharon, in connection with the incident that was reported around 4 p.m. Aug. 24 on Southpark Drive in the township.
According to a criminal complaint, a resident there reported that she had hired Delgros and another man to cut trees down in her yard at a cost of $1,500.
After the job was done, she asked Delgros if there would be a discount if she paid in cash, and he told her it would be the same price.
She said she would pay him with a check and that she was taking the cash to the bank so the check would clear.
He became argumentative and said he wanted paid in cash and not with a check, she told police.
The woman told police she had money in her hand and as she got into her car, she was unable to close the door because Delgros was pulling on it, trying to force her to give him the money.
She said the other person working with him was yelling at him to stop hurting her, according to the complaint.
The woman said she tried to grab her phone to call the police and Delgros pushed her and grabbed $1,600 out of her hand and ripped up her check and ran with the money, saying, “I work hard for my money and I want my money,” the report said.
The woman reported to police that her hand was hurting afterward and that she suffered bruises on her feet from the encounter.
Delgros is charged with robbery, receiving stolen property and simple assault. He was arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo, who released him on an unsecured $10,000 bond, pending his preliminary hearing.
Suspects are considered to be innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
