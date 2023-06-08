Jeff Scrim recorded a hole-in-one at Castle Hills Golf Course.
The ace was the first of Scrim’s career.
Scrim posted the hole-in-one on the 180-yard par-3 with a four iron. Gary Vincent and Mike Caruso witnessed the shot.
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT... ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FRIDAY... Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Fine Particulates through Friday for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. A code ORANGE air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, the elderly, and people suffering from asthma, heart disease, or other lung diseases. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding outdoor exercise or strenuous activity. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles, visit http://www.airnow.gov and https://www.ahs.dep.pa.gov/AQPartnersWeb/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.