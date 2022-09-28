It was quite a day for a pair of Mohawk High cross country runners Tuesday.
Jaxon Schoedel and Natalie Lape established school records as they captured first place in meets.
Schoedel won the boys race against Laurel and New Brighton in 15:11. He broke the previous school record of 15:30 set by Ethan Stroebel.
Lape won the girls race in a record time of 17:28, breaking her old mark of 17:45.
The Mohawk boys defeated New Brighton (20-37), but lost to Laurel (26-30). The Spartans topped the Lions, 18-40.
The Lady Warriors swept Laurel (15-50) and New Brighton (16-39).
Scott McConnell took third for Mohawk’s boys in 16:06, Nico Cascavilla was sixth in 16:54, Aiden Tanner took 11th in 17:47 and Mark McKinney finished 14th in 18:32.
Laurel’s Aiden Mack finished second in 16:04 in the boys race, while teammate Justin Johns placed fourth in 16:41. Aiden Fuchs (5th, 16:42), Christopher Johns (8th, 17:01) and Conner Mackrell (10th, 17:29) also competed.
Ellie Whippo placed second for the Mohawk girls in 19:34 and Lillian McClain was third in 19:35. Katelyn Stivers secured fourth placed for the Lady Warriors in 19:49 and Lydia Fair was sixth in 21:14.
Valerie Hauser took seventh for Laurel in 21:27, Meghan Czerpak came in eighth in 22:23 and Sammie McKnight was 10th in 26:00.
Mohawk’s Grayson Ponziani won the boys junior high race in 11:28 and Laurel’s Brooke Chiodo claimed the girls junior high race in 13:26.
New Castle teams split
The Red Hurricane boys and Lady ‘Canes split meets against Hopewell and Blackhawk
New Castle’s boys beat Hopewell (23-42) and dropped a 19-39 decision to Blackhawk.
Lucas Bradley finished third for the ‘Canes’ boys team in 17:34.
The New Castle girls topped Hopewell (21-36) and lost to Blackhawk (25-36).
The Lady ‘Canes’ Bella Stillwagon won the girls varsity race in 22:34.
New Castle’s boys junior high team beat Hopewell (18-45) and lost to Blackhawk (19-35).
Kainan Lynch finished third overall in the junior high event.
New Castle’s girls junior high team defeated Blackhawk and Hopewell. Angie Gallo paced the Lady ‘Canes with a time of 19:19.
Wilmington boys win
The Greyhounds claimed a 15-50 District 10 home victory over Sharon. Both schools competed in girls action, but neither fielded a complete team.
Wilmington’s Tully Caiazza won the boys race in 19:18 and teammate Akito Hatch was third in 20:16. Collin Buckwalter (4th, 20:35), Jackson Weber (5th, 22:15) and Pierce Nagel (6th, 22:56) also competed.
The Lady Greyhounds’ Emma Mason took second in the girls race in 23:20 and teammate Samantha Gioan finished fourth in 26:35. Elizabeth Bobosky (5th, 29:55) and Gabriella Lohrenz (6th, 30:11) also ran.
Shenango boys, girls win
The Wildcats’ boys team won three out of four meets, while the Lady Wildcats swept all four opponents.
Shenango’s boys lost to Ellwood City (22-37), before knocking off Beaver Falls (19-43), as well as Union and Rochester both by 15-50 counts.
The Lady Wildcats earned 15-50 wins over Ellwood City and Beaver Falls. Union and Rochester competed, but did not have full squads.
Connor Jeffcoat led the Shenango boys, winning the race in 17:19. Teammate Jacob Bupp took seventh in 20:10, Gavin Taylor was 11th in 20:48, Cameron Sickafuse finished 12th in 21:05 and Tyler Wittmann was 15th in 21:27.
Bradley Custer took second for the Wolverines in 17:40 and Drew Steffler was third in 18:24. Ian Stoneking (4th, 19:08), Kaden Schlichtkrull (8th, 20:20) and Hunter Rock (9th, 20:34) rounded out the Ellwood contingent.
Shenango’s Morgan Pisula placed second in the girls race in 22:24. Haley Lee was third for the Lady Wildcats in 23:35, Mia Pisano claimed fourth in 24:41, Cashlin Buckel finished fifth in 24:54 and Ella Wittmann was sixth in 25:37.
Avalise Custer was the lone runner for Ellwood City, finishing 10th in 29:10.
Union’s Kayla Fruehstorfer won the girls race in 21:33 and teammate Kayla Fruehstorfer was eighth in 27:03. Clara Hudson placed ninth in 27:58.
Ellwood City’s Dante Vanezie won the boys junior high race in 11:28. Shenango’s Aubrie Kuzynski claimed the girls junior high race in 14:52.
Neshannock wins
Neshannock’s boys and girls teams grabbed a home victory against Riverside and Freedom.
The boys team defeated Riverside 18-39 and Freedom did not field a complete team. Freedom and Riverside did not field a complete team for the girls race.
Brendan Burns led the Lancers after placing second with a time of 18:11. Nick Bender (20:20) finished third, Cole Hutchison (20:30) was next in fourth, Roger Kwiat (20:46) grabbed fifth and Steven Alamanzar (21:47) took ninth for Neshannock.
Lindsey Urban led the Lady Lancers after placing third with a time of 26:21. Emma Wilt (28:01) followed with fourth place, Savannah Schill (30:28) was next at sixth, Katalina Barron (32:19) came in seventh and Lainey Kinchloe (33:08) finished eighth.
Jazzelle Mozzocio led in the junior high race for Neshannock after placing first with a time of 11:31.
Volleyball
Union rallies
The Lady Scots dropped the first game to Burgettstown before rallying for a 23-25, 25-13, 25-17, 2518 Section 1-1A home win.
Elise Booker recorded 16 kills and 26 digs for Union (6-0 section, 9-0 overall), while Ella Casalandra collected 22 assists.
Isabell King notched three kills, 10 digs and three assists for the Lady Scots, Zoe Lepri tallied three blocks and five kills, while Maddie Mangelli delivered three kills and four aces.
Kelly Cleaver chipped in three blocks, seven kills and 10 digs, Mallory Gorgacz garnered 22 digs and Dalaina Jones followed with 17 digs and three aces.
Union won the JV match, 25-9, 25-14.
Olivia Benedict scooped up 13 digs for the Lady Scots and Miera Gunn slammed five kills. Maddie Settle supplied three kills and four aces for the winners.
Wilmington loses
The Lady Greyhounds dropped a 25-19, 25-20, 25-18 District 10, nonregion road decision to West Middlesex.
Paije Peterson posted 13 receptions and three points for Wilmington (3-7) and Alexis Boyer contributed seven assists and three points. Maelee Whiting delivered six receptions, while Kara Hines added three kills and five receptions.
Chloe Krarup chipped in seven receptions and six digs for the Lady Greyhounds, Myah Chimiak tallied 13 receptions, four digs and five points, and Makenna Black added nine receptions and three digs.
Lettie Mahle recorded five receptions for Wilmington, while Loghan Kollar delivered 13 receptions and five points.
Wilmington’s JV won, 25-16, 25-22.
Mohawk sweeps foe
The Lady Warriors rolled to a 25-20, 25-9, 25-8 Section 1-2A home victory over Beaver Falls.
Audrey Magno posted 15 digs, nine kills and six aces for Mohawk. Deyani Revis registered 10 digs and seven kills, while Chloe Fadden and Jenna Barth each contributed nine digs. Dominique Walko was next with seven digs.
Mohawk won the JV match, 25-4, 25-3.
Tess Greene garnered four digs for the Lady Warriors, while Taryn Smith and Sara Hampson served four aces. Lindsay Gebhardt and Raegan Weber both scooped up three digs.
Girls soccer
Lady Greyhounds prevail
Makayla Fink scored two goals to lead Wilmington to a 4-0 District 10, Region 1-1A home victory over Sharpsville.
Analiese Hendrickson and Isabella Melnik scored one goal each for the Lady Greyhounds (2-0, 8-2).
Isabella Melnik tallied two assists for Wilmington, while Emily Arblaster and Fink added one each.
Taylor Kendall made three saves in goal to preserve the shutout.
The Lady Greyhounds led 1-0 at the half.
