Lawrence County earned a split Tuesday night.
The New Castle High boys and the Neshannock girls punched their ticket into the Final Four of the PIAA basketball playoffs.
The Red Hurricane held off Penn Hills in a Class 5A contest at Robert Morris University, 43-35. The Lady Lancers cruised to a 51-17 Class 2A verdict over Shenango in a matchup played at Blackhawk.
The Union boys dropped a 52-45 decision to Elk County Catholic in overtime at Clarion University.
New Castle will take on Gateway on Friday at a time and site to be determined. Neshannock will meet Bellwood Antis on Friday at a time and site to be determined.
Michael Wells scored 17 points to lead the ‘Canes and Jonathan Anderson added 11. New Castle trailed 10-5 early before regrouping.
The Lady Lancers led 19-0 after one period and pushed it to 23-0 before Shenango got on the board. Mairan Haggerty netted 23 points for Neshannock and Kylee Rubin recorded five tallies for Shenango.
The Union boys, which never led in the fourth quarter or overtime, trailed 46-45 after a bucket by Mark Stanley with 1:04 to go in the extra session. After a made basket by the Crusaders, Peyton Lombardo misfired on a potential tying trifecta and Elk County Catholic cashed in free throws in the waning moments to secure the victory.
Matthew Stanley scored 19 points to lead the Scotties.
The Union (22-2) girls will take the court at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Clarion University for a quarterfinal-round matchup against Portage (23-5).
