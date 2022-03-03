A championship wasn’t meant to be for the Union High boys basketball team Thursday.
The Scotties battled throughout but eventually came up short in a 58-45 WPIAL Class 1A loss in the championship game to Bishop Canevin. The game was held at the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center.
Union (22-3) trailed 20-11 in the first half before cutting it to 24-19 at recess. Bishop Canevin (20-4) outscored the Scotties 17-6 in the third quarter to take control and forge a 41-25 lead after three periods.
Matthew Stanley led Union with 16 points and his brother Mark Stanley was next with 12. Shea Champine scored 15 points to lead Bishop Canevin.
Two more Lawrence County teams have a crack at gold medals on Friday at the Petersen Events Center.
The second-seeded Neshannock (23-2) girls will square off against top-seeded Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (21-4) in the WPIAL Class 2A championship game. That game will tip at 3 p.m.
The No. 2 New Castle (23-1) boys will battle Laurel Highlands (24-0) in the WPIAL Class 5A title tilt. That contest will start at 9 p.m.
