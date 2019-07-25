Each year, the state legislature is charged with adopting a spending plan that prioritizes how we invest Pennsylvanians’ tax money for the greatest good.
Throughout June, I spent several weeks in Harrisburg working toward a state budget that will no doubt have a great impact on our many businesses, communities, and children. And while our finished product is not perfect, I am proud of the plan that we negotiated through bipartisan compromise.
The highlight of the budget is its investment in our children. As I have said before, the future of our children and the success of our American economy greatly depend on access to high-quality education. From early intervention services to appropriate job training, investments in the full spectrum of public education can carry more of our students to success.
Fortunately, this year’s budget truly reflects an understanding of the value of investments in public schools that will not only benefit our families, but our state and country as well. With a $160 million increase in basic education funding—the most flexible state funding available to school districts—we can continue to address the rising costs of pension debt, charter school tuition, maintenance projects, and student transportation that continue to be a financial burden on many of our districts and taxpayers.
Further, a $50 million increase in special education funding—a cost area that has been cited of one of the largest financial stressors for school districts—will allow us to expand our efforts to help every child get the education they deserve. In that same vein, a $30 million increase in early childhood education funding and a $15 million increase in early intervention funding for developmental support services for young children will allow us to support the most vulnerable young children at a critical stage of development.
We also approved additional money for the Educational Improvement Tax Credit, which funds scholarships for many low- and middle- income families.
All of the educational investments in the world will not matter, however, if we cannot guarantee that our young minds have a safe and secure place for learning. In the aftermath of so many tragedies over the past several years, this year’s budget safeguards our schools by increasing the guaranteed minimum grant award for the School Safety and Security Grant Program. We also passed a law clarifying the training requirements for armed police and security in schools so that our teachers can focus on helping students learn while the administration can be focused on keeping them safe.
Whether these young men and women choose to pursue higher education, technical training, or service in the military upon their graduation, this year’s budget supports their decision. The appropriations
for career and technical education, as well as public universities, have both received substantial increases to ensure that young Pennsylvanians will receive can pursue the career path that is right for them. As the Democratic Chairman of the Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, I take a special interest in ensuring those who choose to enlist in the military are provided for. To that end, I fought to include a more than 10 percent increase in veterans outreach services in the state budget to help our veterans access the benefits they have earned.
Perhaps the best news about these new investments is that they are achieved by spending the money we already have. With no new taxes or tax increases, Pennsylvanians will be able to reap the benefits of the smart prioritization, common-sense lawmaking, and bipartisan cooperation that took place this summer. In addition, we directed nearly $300 million to the Rainy Day Fund that was depleted during the Great Recession. This reserve fund will allow us to continue to support education, infrastructure, and other critical functions if the economy takes another downward turn.
In this era of divided politics, when we can rarely look to Washington, D.C., for guidance in settling our differences, it comes as no surprise that state lawmakers in Harrisburg also frequently struggle to agree. However, while partisan stubbornness may have won out on several issues that I would have liked to have seen resolved, such as strengthening our election systems, we were able to reach compromises in some of the areas that will have the greatest impact on Pennsylvania in the long run.
(State Rep. Chris Sainato represents the 9th District in the state House in Harrisburg.)
