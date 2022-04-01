Neshannock pulled away with a win against Beth Center. The Lancers won the nonsection game against Beth Center, 10-7.
Neshannock scored three runs in the fist inning, four in the second, one in the fourth, one in the fifth and one more in the sixth.
Deandre Alberico (1-0) picked up the win on the hill. He allowed three hits and had six strikeouts.
"Deandre Alberico got his first career win. He was lights out for me to shut it down," Neshannock coach John Quahliero said. "Beth Center was a playoff team and they lost to Laurel in double A. We toughed through the elements."
Grant Melder had two runs, two hits and one RBI while Andrew Frye had one run, one hit and two RBIs. Jack Glies had one run and two RBIs.
JR Prossen made three hits, two runs and had two RBIs.
"I want to compliment JR Prossen has established himself as our number two hitters and has been a tremendous leader all spring for our squad. He had three hits tonight, had a tremendous approach at the plate and came up with some really clutch hits," Quahliero said. "I was extremely proud of the way our team battled through all seven innings tonight. It was a nice win heading into the riverside series. I think I played 14 guys tonight so total team effort."
The Lancers outhit Beth Center 10-7.
