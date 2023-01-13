The Wilmington High girls basketball team pulled away in the fourth quarter Thursday night.
The Lady Greyhounds outscored Sharon by nine points in the final eight minutes to pick up a 45-31 District 10, Region 4-3A/4A road victory.
Wilmington (4-0, 11-2 overall) led 9-5 after one quarter and 19-15 at the half. The Lady Greyhounds took a 30-25 advantage into the final quarter.
“We didn’t play our best; it was kind of an ugly win,” Wilmington coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “Any time you get a league win, you’ll take it.
“We found ways to gut through it.”
Jeckavitch noted his team picked up the defensive intensity in the fourth quarter.
“I thought our girls did a good job of getting turnovers in the fourth quarter and turning them into buckets,” he said. “Reese Bruckner created a lot of turnovers in the fourth quarter. Lia Krarup hit two 3s in the fourth quarter. We finished shots around the rim.”
Krarup netted a game-high 18 points for the Lady Greyhounds and Bruckner was next with 12.
Wilmington returns to action at 2:30 p.m. Saturday when it hosts General McLane.
Laurel 59,
Riverside 35
The Lady Spartans started strong and pulled away for a Section 1-3A road win over the Lady Panthers.
Laurel (4-0, 12-1) led 15-5 after the first quarter and 30-15 at the half.
Regan Atkins led the Lady Spartans with 17 points and Danielle Pontius provided 12. Joselyn Fortuna and Georgia Jellyman delivered eight markers apiece for the victors.
Riverside is now 0-3, 2-7.
Beaver Falls 58,
Ellwood City 53
The Lady Wolverines struggled in the fourth quarter and it proved costly in a Section 1-3A home loss to the Lady Tigers.
Ellwood City Lincoln (1-3, 5-7) led 45-38 after three quarters. Beaver Falls (1-2, 3-5), though, outscored the Lady Wolverines in the pivotal final frame, 20-8.
Claire Noble netted 16 points for Ellwood City and Kayla Jones was next with 13. Delaney Sturgeon supplied 11 markers for the hosts.
Boys Sharpsville 44, Wilmington 22
The Greyhounds came up short in a District 10, nonregion road loss to the Blue Devils.
Wilmington (2-9) trailed 11-9 after one quarter and 18-17 at the half. However, Sharpsville pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring the visitors, 12-2.
Anthony Reed recorded eight points for the Greyhounds.
