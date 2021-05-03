Autumn Boyd tossed a gem and contributed at the plate for the Laurel High softball team Saturday.
Boyd allowed just a hit and an unearned run for the Lady Spartans in a 3-1 WPIAL Section 4-2A home victory over Shenango.
Boyd (4-1) walked one and struck out 13. She also had two of Laurel’s five hits.
Grace Kissick homered and drove in two runs for the Lady Spartans (8-1 section, 10-1 overall).
Ashley DeCarbo singled to right in the seventh inning to break up Boyd’s no-hit bid.
Mia Edwards (11-4) went the distance in taking the loss. Edwards struck out 12 batters.
Laurel scored two runs in the second inning and one in the fourth.
The Lady Wildcats (7-3, 11-4) scored their run in the third.
Baseball
Ellwood City 5,
Quaker Valley 1
A four-run sixth inning propelled the Wolverines to a nonsection home win over the Quakers.
James Meehan posted two hits for Ellwood City Lincoln (8-9), which finished with seven total.
Alexander Roth picked up the victory in relief. Roth worked three innings, giving up two hits and a run — earned — with a walk and two strikeouts.
The Wolverines plated a marker in the fourth and four more in the sixth.
Quaker Valley (4-9) scored its run in the seventh inning.
Track and field
Wilmington competes
Mason Reed, Solomon Glavach and Connor Vass-Gal picked up wins for the Greyhounds at the Hermitage Invitational, which was hosted by Hickory.
Reed won the long jump with a leap of 20-61/4. He also placed fourth in the triple jump at 39-5.
Glavach garnered the pole vault crown with an effort of 12-0.
Vass-Gal won the shot put with a throw of 63-21/2. He also took third in the discus at 133-8.
Luke Edwards was seventh in the 100 at 11.81. He was second in the 200 at 24.02.
Willum Sheffler captured third place in the high jump at 5-11 and third in the pole vault at 11-0.
Darren Miller finished third in the 100 at 11.56 and fifth in the 200 at 24.26.
Beau Reed finished fifth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 45.69.
The 1600 relay team of Luke Edwards, Ethan Winters, Darren Miller, Beau Reed took sixth place in 3:47.65.
A total of 14 teams participated in the meet and Wilmington placed fourth overall with 791/2 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.