There are few guarantees in life.
Death and taxes come to mind. Monthly bills are another.
I’ll provide you another free of charge: You will absolutely hate and disagree with everything written in this column. And I take colossal pride in knowing that.
Many fans hate the current landscape of college football. There aren’t enough teams competing for the national championship. The playoff field is just four.
And I want it left alone. BAN the talks for expansion. Get it out of here.
Prior to 2014, we all wanted a playoff system in college football. I was on board with that desire. I wanted a playoff system, too. We were all friends at one point in time.
But, I was, and am, much smarter than the average fan, apparently. Back before the playoff system was adopted, when we were protesting loudly for the playoffs, I was out in front of the legion of fans by about 25 yards with a bullhorn in hand.
“BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR. MAKE SURE WE GET A GOOD NUMBER OF TEAMS. YOU KNOW DAMN WELL YOU WILL JUST WANT TO SEE MORE TEAMS ADDED IN TIME. SO MAKE IT A NUMBER YOU WILL BE HAPPY WITH,” I was screaming. I doubt anybody heard me or even cared. It doesn’t appear as such, anyway.
And, well....well.... welllllll. Here we are, at the end of the 2021 college football season and what has happened?
WAH. WAH. WAH.
CRY. CRY. CRY.
GROAN. GROAN. GROAN.
Listen to you fools. “We need more teams. Four isn’t enough. We want the little guy in the playoffs.”
WAH. WAH. WAH.
CRY. CRY. CRY.
GROAN. GROAN. GROAN.
Man, I’m tired of being right!!!!!!! I told you it would happen. And like back before the playoffs was adopted, I don’t want to see expansion.
It’s a definitive HARD PASS for me. Why, you ask? Isn’t it obvious? Apparently it’s not.
There’s this event that happens yearly. Prior to telling you what it is, I want you to get your phone out or get to a computer. I’ll wait, take your time, don’t hurt yourself. It’s called the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, you can look up the origin of the amount of teams competing in the tournament on a site like Wikipedia.
What does one have to do the other? I’m glad you asked, and even happier that you have stuck around this far.
From 1939 to 1950, only 8 teams competed in the men’s basketball tournament. Nobody was happy with that number apparently.
It expanded to 16 for 1951 and 1952. Nobody was happy with that number apparently.
Have you noticed a pattern here?
The pattern of WAH. WAH. WAH. CRY. CRY. CRY. GROAN. GROAN. GROAN.
There were between 22 and 25 teams from 1953 to 1968. Nobody was happy with that number apparently.
More crying.
The field was 25 from 1969 to 1974. Nobody was happy with that number apparently.
It expanded to 32 from 1975 to 1978. Nobody was happy with that number apparently.
In 1979, the field grew yet again to 40. Nobody was happy with that number apparently.
From 1980 to 1982, the field was 48. Nobody was happy with that number apparently. And by now, the pattern is clear. Let’s let everybody in.
In 1983, it went to 52. How many more teams do we need in the tournament?
Just one year and the unhappiness rolls on. Expanding again to 53 in 1984.
Are we done yet?
From 1985 and going to 2000, we finally land on 64. Seems like the number that will last forever. Nobody was happy with that number apparently.
In 2001 and going to 2010, it went to 65. This is beyond ludicrous. Let’s invite everyone in. All 350 schools that compete at the NCAA Division I level in men’s basketball.
Every single one of them. Chicago State? Ticket punched. Mississippi Valley State? They’re dancing. Prairie View A&M? You better believe it. Those three teams are darlings to bet against on a game-by-game basis by the way. But, let ‘em in.
And in 2011, the number grew to 68. When will it grow again? Because we all know it will. With countless other postseason tournaments available, practically everybody gets a chance to continue their season.
What’s truly disgusting with the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is just mere moments after the brackets are released the following happens: “This team got screwed; that team got porked; team C got hosed. We need more teams in the field.”
No. We need LESS teams in the field.
That’s why I don’t want the football playoff to expand. Years ago, we hated the Bowl Championship Series. Let’s get a playoff, everyone cried. Fine, I was with that. I liked that. I wanted that. And we all got that.
We got a playoff. Four teams. We cheered. A year later, maybe not much more, anarchy. Nobody liked it. Expand it. NO.
Definitive hard pass.
It will be just like the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Four will go to eight. Nobody will like that after a few years.
Eight will go to 16. Nobody will like that after a few years. Sixteen will go to 20. Nobody will like that after a few years.
Twenty will go to 24. Nobody will like that after a few years. Twenty-four will go to 28. Nobody will like that after a few years.
And the cycle will just roll on and on. Keep it just the way it is. I, for one, am in the extreme minority and I am fine with just four teams. And that won’t change for me.
I’m happy being on an island in this debate. Well, I guess I’m not alone. Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach said during the Southeastern Conference media day he’s against expansion, but if you’re going to do it, make it a 64-team field.
Why would he suggest such a high number? Because it’s NONSENSE? Can’t you see that? If not, I hear America’s Best has a great deal on glasses and possibly contacts. He knows nobody will ever be happy.
When expansion finally goes forward, people will say “Yeaaaaa, we got more teams, but THIS is how it should have been. We riot until that happens.”
Clemson’s Dabo Swinney is against expansion as well. Bravo, Dabo, bravo. And a commentator on College Football 150, a series that ESPN compiled a couple of years ago, said during the bowl games edition film something along the lines of ‘people still will cry out for expansion some time soon.’
Yep. I guess I won’t be all alone on that island against playoff expansion after all.
Will I watch the playoff games, no matter how many there are? Yes. Will I despise the format and continue to complain that expansion talks will never end? You better believe it.
But, with Sunday’s reveal of the playoff field, expansion may be coming sooner rather than later. Unfortunately. I guess that means I have to root like hell for Houston and coach Dana Holgorsen to upset Cincinnati. That’s not easy for this West Virginia fan. I’m sure I’ll be equally disappointed as I was when I was rooting for the hated Notre Dame Fighting Irish against Cincinnati. I expected the Irish to let me down since I never want to see them win, in any sport, and they didn’t disappoint me. I expect Holgorsen to let me down just like he did when he coached in Morgantown. Thanks in advance, Dana, and to crybaby nation for wanting playoff expansion.
BASKETBALL
On a much more promising note, the New Castle News sports staff has been working hard on this year’s winter sports tab, which will appear in Friday’s edition. Make sure you check it out as it will come in handy throughout the season with our local teams competing for championships.
