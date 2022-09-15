The Laurel School Board hired a new girls track and field coach on Sept. 14 by unanimous decision. Alexandra Rice was hired after a 9-0 vote from the board.
Rice is a 2019 graduate of Olmsted Falls High School and will be graduating from Kent State University in December.
Rice is already acquainted with the Laurel school district.
"I taught summer school at Laurel elementary this past summer and I have substituted for both Laurel High and elementary," Rice said. "I have coached the swim team at Kent State as well as North Olmsted's all age team."
Rice competed in track and field for the entirety of her high school career.
"I ran track all four years of high school," she said. "(I) lettered and went to districts three years in a row for high jump and various running events. I have been coached and critiqued by gold medalist olympian, Katie Nageotte, in my years at Olmsted Falls."
Rice hopes her past experiences with her coaches can help shape a successful start to her coaching at Laurel.
"My previous coaches have shown superior examples of how to lead a successful team and I strive to follow their example. I am looking forward to having the opportunity to work with Brian Cooper, a knowledgeable and experienced coach of many years, and learn from him."
Rice believes there's a strong group of competitors at Laurel returning to the track this spring.
"We have a strong group of returning girls this season," Rice said. "Including Tori Atkins, a sophomore with multiple talents, as well as an experienced group of returning seniors."
