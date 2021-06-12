Rice, Elm Street program will enhance revitalization

Kenny Rice doesn’t just help people fix up their homes.
He can also help them preserve a precious memory.
At least, that’s what the newly christened manager for the city's Lower East Side Elm Street program did for Betsy Blackiston.
That program, which began March 2 and lasts through March 31, 2026, will help Rice and Disability Options Network — DON — continue the community revitalization program aimed at residential, and more recently, commercial properties. On the Lower East Side, this initiative has taken the form of both new construction and rehabilitation of owner-occupied homes.
One of those residences belongs to Blackiston. Located near the intersection of Richelieu and Erie streets, it had belonged to her mother, who passed away in 2019.
“I was at a stage in my life where I’m an only child, my kids are all grown up and this was all I had left of my mom,” Blackiston said. “I took out my 401K — borrowed money from myself instead of the government. The house was a disaster. We totally gutted it, fixed it up, and moved out here.
“Kenny was a great resource for me. Moving into the area, I didn’t know who to reach out to, where to start. Kenny was very vital in helping me accomplish who I needed to talk to and to get started.”
Blackiston was attending an event on Richelieu Street celebrating the new Elm Street designation, and Rice’s oversight of it. Rice, who also lives in the neighborhood, issued a challenge to all who live on the Lower East Side.
“We need you to be engaged,” he said. “They’re going to come here and give us some funding, we have a vision, but we need people. We need you to be respectful not only to your neighbor’s property, but to your own property. We can all cut our grass a little bit more frequently. We can all spruce up our house a little bit better. We can all pick up that piece of garbage when we’re on our way to the store.
“All these people are here, showing you love, but it is up to us and up to our friends and families to get together and make sure we do what we’re supposed to do.”
Blackistone is one who is answering that call. In addition to the work she’s already done on her home, she’s getting ready to replace the roof.
“If I decided to move, I definitely won’t get the money out of it that I put into it.,” she said. “But it’s about more than that. There’s more work to be done in the neighborhood. There are drugs, like everywhere else. I’ve spoken to some police officers about that, and trying to get more community involvement in that area as well so that we can clean it up.
“There are some great neighbors here who have been long-termers. That keeps me wanting to stay, too — people who built roots here. That’s a good thing to be a part of.”
The selection of Rice to spearhead those efforts wasn’t random.
“Whether he realizes it or not, he’s really been acting as an Elm Street manager for the last two years,” said DON CEO Court Hower. “He just had to be doing it on nights and weekends. He’s been behind the (Lower East Side) Community Garden and getting community members involved in that. He’s been doing everything an Elm Street manager needs to be doing.”
Rice called the Elm Street designation “a holistic approach to revitalization of a neighborhood.” It was bestowed by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development and the Pennsylvania Downtowns Center, and opens doors to more financial aid.
“It will help us not only to continue what we’re doing, but to do it on a grander scale,” Rice said. “They’ll let us know about some of the opportunities for grants that we can pull into this area to help with beautification efforts, or gardening efforts or even grants to help people fix up their homes.
“There are grants out there for a lot of things, and we just have to tap into them. This designation allows us to get an advantage over communities that don’t have this designation.”
Rice’s appointment as Elm Street manager is the culmination of years of neighborhood action he began by becoming a regular at community clean-ups.
“I have love for this city, I have love for this neighborhood,” he said. “I walk the streets, we walk by, we pick up garbage when we can, we started the Lower East Side Community Garden, my wife Laura and I. We just wanted to give back.”
The garden welcomes anyone to stop in and take what they need from what’s growing there. Moreover, the garden itself will soon be growing, as Rice is leading an effort to turn two city lots across the street into the Lower East Side Community Garden Extension.
“We’re going to put a pad in over here, a 12-by-10 pad, for speakers to come and we can have events over there, or we can do trainings over there,” he said. “We just want to try to figure out ways to bring the community together to learn what to do with the vegetables that they harvest.
“They can also do compost seminars or a rain barrel water collection seminar. We want to be able to let people know how they can be able to help themselves. We don’t want to corner the market on community gardens; we want to teach people to be self sufficient.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.