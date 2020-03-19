These Lawrence and Mercer county restaurants are offering takeout, carryout and curbside services.
LAWRENCE COUNTY
Ali’s Upper Crust, 1700 Highland Avenue, New Castle, (724) 652-7553
El-Canelo Mexican Restaurant
- Neshannock (724) 657-2901
- Shenango (724) 656-5141
- Union (724) 657-2004
Riardo’s Bar & Grill, 1223 E. Washington Street, New Castle, (724) 698-7259
Four Star Pizza and Fresh-Baked Subs, 1506 Butler Road, New Castle, (724) 656-9222
Gallo’s Italian Villa, 2420 Wilmington Road, New Castle, (724) 656-9280
Hot Head Burritos, 2724 West State Street, New Castle, (724) 856-8797
Jimmy’s, 1829 E. Washing Street, New Castle, (724) 654-8575
La Mangia, 811 Moravia Street, New Castle, (724) 654-8810
Los Amigos, 2017 W. State Street, New Castle, (724) 856-3495
Mama Jane's Eatery, 3334 Wilmington Road, New Castle, (724) 598-8070
Mary’s Restaurant, 131 E. Long Avenue, New Castle (724) 652-2447
Scustie’s Super Pizza, 1101 Highland Avenue, New Castle, (724) 856-8061
Tuscany Square, 3470 Wilmington Road, New Castle, (724) 654-0365
MERCER COUNTY
China Wok Restaurant, 2425 East State Street, Hermitage, (724) 981-81689
DiLorenzo’s Specialty Deli & Bakery 30 & 46 E Shenango Street (In Plaza), Sharpsville, (724) 962-7880
Greenville Junction, 36 Hadley Road, Greenville, (724) 588-1550
Greenville V.F.W. Post 3374, Conneaut Lake Road, Greenville, (724) 588-9891
Hangrys, 247 McClure Avenue, Sharon, (724) 347-1801
Hermitage Hot Dog Hut, 1628 E. State Street, Hermitage, (724) 981-4530
Farrell Italian Home, 806 Spearman Avenue, Farrell, (724) 346-6931
Jai Alai, 1109 Mercer Avenue, Hermitage, (724) 346-1666
Laddie’s Sky Club, 8189 Warren-Sharon Road, Masury, OH, (330) 448-6668
Lock Stock & Barrel, 78 E. Shenango Street, Sharpsville, (724) 962-5503
M&M Beer, 2473 E. State Street, Hermitage, (724) 342-9666
Nick’s Inn, 621890 E. State Street, Hermitage, (724) 346-4546
Our Gang’s Lounge, 93 N. Sharpsville Avenue, Sharon, (724) 342-9902
Padrone’s Pizza, 140 Main Street, Greenville, (724) 588-1200
Quaker Steak & Lube, 101 Chestnut Avenue, Sharon, (724) 981-9464
Sharon Hotdog Shop, 134 W State Street, Sharon, (724) 346-3691
Keg Bar & Grille, 1499 East State Street, Sharon, (724) 347-2757
Nittany Pub & Grill, 1208 Hall Avenue, Sharon, (724) 346-9072
Thelma’s Sports Nook, 285 E. High Street Ext., Sharpsville, (724) 962-7493
