The book to read from the New Castle Public Library before watching the movie this month is “Women Talking.”
The internationally-bestselling novel by Miriam Toews is based on real events. In 2010, eight women from an isolated Mennonite colony grapple with reconciling their reality with their faith after it is revealed men from their community drugged and raped the community’s women at night for years.
Now a major motion picture from writer/director Sarah Polley starring Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Ben Whishaw, and Frances McDormand. The library owns the book and audiobook. It is also available as an ebook on Libby.
