ELLWOOD
In a first for the district, Ellwood City’s Lincoln High School had two homecoming queens this year when student voting resulted in a tie.
Crowned as queens during the Oct. 1 football game were Alyssa Jeffcoat and Kyla Servick.
Alyssa is the daughter of Adam and Jayme Jeffcoat and was escorted by her father. She is a member of the varsity cheering squad and represents Ellwood City on the Riverside High School varsity swim team. She is also the team manager for Lincoln’s unified bocce team.
Alyssa is president of the Lincoln Light Club and has been inducted into the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society. A high honor roll student, Alyssa has been named an All-American Cheerleader by the Universal Cheerleaders Association, and she was a WPIAL qualifier in 2020 for swimming in an individual event. Alyssa also serves as a lector at her church.
Upon graduation, Alyssa plans to attend a four-year university to study special education.
Kyla, escorted by Sam Servick, is the daughter of Jolene and Kyle Krupa and Sam and Melanie Servick. She plays varsity basketball and softball, and she is a member of the French Club and Caring Team.
She currently serves as president of senior high Student Council and belongs to the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society. Kyla is a Peer Leader who has received the President’s Education Award, and she has been named to the Laurel Classic All-Tournament Team, the Lawrence County Softball All-Stars, and the Beaver County Times Softball All-Stars.
Upon graduation, Kyla plans to attend a four-year university to major in pre-health and play basketball.
Alexander Roth was crowned as Lincoln’s 2021 homecoming king.
NEW CASTLE
India Bailey was chosen as New Castle High School’s 2021 homecoming queen.
She is the daughter of Julie and Anthony Bailey and a member of National Honor Society, a four-year member of Student Council, and a four-year varsity volleyball letterman. She also plays volleyball for Renaissance Volleyball Club in Pittsburgh.
India is a Canes varsity cheerleading letterman, and she has been cheering for 15 years at Natalie’s Cheer and Tumble. Additionally, she was the 2021 New Castle track MVP.
India plans to major in psychology while continuing her volleyball career in college.
SHENANGO
Homecoming activities in the Shenango Area School District take place Oct. 8.
The Shenango marching band, junior high danceline, junior high and varsity cheerleaders, elementary cheer, dance, majorettes and football players and the homecoming candidates and their escorts will proceed through the school grounds at 6:15 p.m. The game is at 7 p.m. and the former homecoming queen, Brianna DeSalvo, will crown this year’s queen during halftime of the game.
This year’s candidates and their escorts are:
•Riley Bruce, daughter of Jonathan and Tricia Bruce, escorted by Anthony Mancino, son of William and Dusty Mancino.
•Emily Esposito, daughter of Rob and Christine Esposito, escorted by Osho Thomas, son of Kasey McClure, Ryan Thomas and Shawn Criscito.
•Laana Hassan, daughter of Sara Hassan and Rashid Hassan, escorted by Joshua Bruce, son of Jonathan and Tricia Bruce.
•Makenzie Perretti, daughter of Leonard and Michelle Perretti, escorted by Santino Campoli, son of Anthony and Dorianne Campoli.
•Aryssa Peters, daughter of Doug and Tracy Peters, escorted by Cole Sickafuse, son of Craig and Erica Sickafuse.
•Kassidy Peters, daughter of Bob and Lauren Peters, escorted by Tyler Kamerer, son of Terry and Michelle Kamerer.
UNION
Homecoming events at Union Area High School begin at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 8 with a parade from Municipal Drive to Socs Roussos Stadium.
The homecoming football game againt Our Lady of Sacred Heart begins at 7 p.m. with this year’s king crowned during pre-game and the queen crowned during halftime.
The 2021 homecoming queen candidates are:
•Amanda Book, daughter of Jeremy and Cheri Book.
•Marissa Caplan, daughter of Julie Caplan-McFarland.
•Kelsy Cragle, daughter of Kim and Ken Cragle.
•Rylie Francis, daughter of Dixie Wynn and Earlie Francis III.
•Madalyn Gorgacz, daughter of Brian and Wendy Gorgacz.
•Madeline Kassi, daughter of Michelle Kassi.
•Eden Townsell, daughter of Gregory and Tanesha Townsell.
•Raquel Zarlingo, daughter of Dana Fortuna and step-daughter of Joseph Fortuna.
The king candidates are:
•Dean Alston-Clark, son of Lisa M. Clark.
•Jackson Clark, son of Jemmell Clark and Angela Tompson.
•Ronald Clark, son of Jovan Alexander and Ronald Clark.
•Brandon Eppinger, son of Shawn and Marsha Eppinger.
•Antonio Faraone, son of Anthony Faraone and Brandi Lutes.
•Shane Roper, son of Shane Roper.
•Tyler Staub, son of Brittany Cox, Josh Cox, and Ed Bak.
•Nick Vitale, son of Donnie and Christina Vitale.
Taking part in the crowning will be, 2020 queen Gianna Trott, daughter of April Lemmon, Corey Trott and Kiley Orelli, and the late Jason Lemmon, and 2020 king Anthony Pavelko, son of Valerie Pavelko and the late Anthony Pavelko Sr. and stepson of Jeffrey Peoples.
Crown bearer is Eva Constant, daughter of Sam and Brittni Constant.
