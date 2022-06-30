SHENANGO TOWNSHIP
Donald L. Bair Jr. and Jessica L. Bair to Michael Joseph Regan and Amanda Lee Cowher
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP
Paul M. Carr to Thomas E. Carr
Bobbie L. McCurdy to Shane Jackson
UNION TOWNSHIP
Dorothy Ann Richards Est and Dorothy Ann Shaffer Est to Andrea Beth Flamino
Jeffrey A. Johnson to Jeremiah M. Vojtko abd Monica C. Vojtko
Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Assoc. to New Residential Mortgage LLC
E & K Management LP to Michael P. Clark
Linda Tommelleo to Ryan A. Ciavarino
Michael Monstwil, Walter F. Monstwil, Mark Monstwil and Katherine M. Preisel to Joseph P. Lair
Pam Thompson to Ernesto Martinez and Laura Martinez
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
John T. Marett, Darlene E. Marett, Craig R. Marett and Judy Marett to Charles Schafer, Na Rae Han and Na Rae Han
WAYNE TOWNSHIP
Roger E. Williams to Matthew A. Lynn
Thomas R. Butler and Loretta J. Butler to Amerikohl Aggregates Inc.
WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP
Mary Ann Larson to Larson Maryann Irrevocable Trust, Larson Maryann V. Irrevocable Trust and Larson Mary A. Irrevocable Trust
Matthew T. Horchler and Barbara A. Horchler to Barbara A. Horchler
BESSEMER
Michael J. DeMatteo, Rebecca J. Jones and Rebecca J. Abramson to Shannon Hinkle and James Augustine
ELLWOOD CITY
First Ward
Anthony R. Cancelliere Jr. and Cindy L. Cancellere to M Quest Properties
Brianna Lynne Viccari to Sarah E. Chechak and Kevin M. Chechak
Anthony Keith Mawyer and Regina Mawyer to Nathaniel Waverly Misselman and Michelle Nicole Musselman
Fourth Ward
Stephanie M. Nocera to Patrick Barone
Richard T. Kruger and Erica T. Kruger to Joshua Mullins and Kassidi Mullins
WAMPUM
Sno Top Mushroom Farm Inc to Underland Development Co.
Jeffrey B. Steffler and Shirley Steffler to Sarah Brown
