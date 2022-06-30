SHENANGO TOWNSHIP

Donald L. Bair Jr. and Jessica L. Bair to Michael Joseph Regan and Amanda Lee Cowher

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP

Paul M. Carr to Thomas E. Carr

Bobbie L. McCurdy to Shane Jackson

UNION TOWNSHIP

Dorothy Ann Richards Est and Dorothy Ann Shaffer Est to Andrea Beth Flamino

Jeffrey A. Johnson to Jeremiah M. Vojtko abd Monica C. Vojtko

Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Assoc. to New Residential Mortgage LLC

E & K Management LP to Michael P. Clark

Linda Tommelleo to Ryan A. Ciavarino

Michael Monstwil, Walter F. Monstwil, Mark Monstwil and Katherine M. Preisel to Joseph P. Lair

Pam Thompson to Ernesto Martinez and Laura Martinez

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP

John T. Marett, Darlene E. Marett, Craig R. Marett and Judy Marett to Charles Schafer, Na Rae Han and Na Rae Han

WAYNE TOWNSHIP

Roger E. Williams to Matthew A. Lynn

Thomas R. Butler and Loretta J. Butler to Amerikohl Aggregates Inc.

WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP

Mary Ann Larson to Larson Maryann Irrevocable Trust, Larson Maryann V. Irrevocable Trust and Larson Mary A. Irrevocable Trust

Matthew T. Horchler and Barbara A. Horchler to Barbara A. Horchler

BESSEMER

Michael J. DeMatteo, Rebecca J. Jones and Rebecca J. Abramson to Shannon Hinkle and James Augustine

ELLWOOD CITY

First Ward

Anthony R. Cancelliere Jr. and Cindy L. Cancellere to M Quest Properties

Brianna Lynne Viccari to Sarah E. Chechak and Kevin M. Chechak

Anthony Keith Mawyer and Regina Mawyer to Nathaniel Waverly Misselman and Michelle Nicole Musselman

Fourth Ward

Stephanie M. Nocera to Patrick Barone

Richard T. Kruger and Erica T. Kruger to Joshua Mullins and Kassidi Mullins

WAMPUM

Sno Top Mushroom Farm Inc to Underland Development Co.

Jeffrey B. Steffler and Shirley Steffler to Sarah Brown

