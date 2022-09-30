SHENANGO TOWNSHIP
Gale A. Tillia Est to Brian Seeger
Thomas Fabich to Thomas Fabich and Cynthia E. Fabich
Mary L. Jacobs to Daniel P. Jacobs
Bruce E. Peterson and Kimberly A. Peterson to Dakota Platt and Elizabeth Platt
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP
Popco LP and Pro BlendManagement LLC General Partner to SWD MC LLC
Sally Herold to David Herold
TAYLOR TOWNSHIP
Joseph Cappatt, Joseph J. Cappat, Elizabeth Cappatt, Betty A. Cappatt, Dianne M. Anderson, James W. Anderson, Nancy A. Larson, Lars L. Larsen and Jo Ann Wagner to Robert L. Lineberger Jr.
Farrose LLC to Joshua M. King and Dawn L. King to Christina M. Burrows
Gayle Stillwagonand Donald E. Stillwagon to Gayle Stillwagon
UNION TOWNSHIP
Nellie Wilson to Michael Gates
Joshua W. Charlier to Tressa Chester and Joseph Chester
Robertine Phenicie to Maria A. Baird and Heather L. Baird{
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
Glenda K. Smith to Richard A. Smith and Nancy L. Smith
WAYNE TOWNSHIP
Howard Albert Simmons and Nickolette Simmons to Dalton J. Nevin
Dan Fitzgibbons and Rita A. Fitzgibbons to Rachael Morabito and Kurtis Schotsch
PA Prospects LLC to Jacob L. Hilliard
Mark C. Baldelli, Lorri L. Baldelli, Joseph D. Delisio, Lyndi J. Delisio, Lyndi J. Young and Dana L. Delisio to George H. Evans and Terry A. Evans
ELLPORT
Sherri L. Maine to William S. Maine
ELLWOOD CITY
First Ward
George L. Plunkard and Carol L. Plunkard to Karen E. Chapman and Margaret E. Dorsey
Second Ward
Travis C. Baur to Tiffany Sharketti
Fourth Ward
Rico Lucy and Amie Jo Lucy to Roberta Lynn Page and Jill Willson
Constance A. Sudano to Victor V. Sharek and Denise M. Sharek
Caleb Childs, Breanna Childs and Breanna Addessi to Brittany Nicole Jones
Bell Memorial Presbyterian Church of USA to Brianna Viccari
Renee L. Pitrelli to Randall M. VanHorn
Gary Marsano and Sylvia A. Marsano to David M. Fritsch
Fifth Ward
Carl E. Bleakney and Roxanne R. Bleakney to Renee L. Pitrelliu
Smith Richard J. Jr. Declaration of Trust and Rod A. Smith Trustee to James Adam Brown and Shannon K. Brown
Richard Kyser and Beulah Mae Kyser to Ivey Joe Reynolds
Nicole Hudson and Nicole Lust to Matthew P. Doerr
Jill Haben Lippold and Thomas Lippold to Jonathan E. Finley
Donna J. Pertile to Cheryl A. Mittler, Lena R. Mendrick, James J. Pertile and Richard W. Pertile
John Buano and Phyllis J. Visconte to Like New Properties LLC
Timothy W. Stevenson and Susan C. Stevenson to Andrew R. Valentino and Kaitlyn E. Thornley
NEW BEAVER
Barbara Ann Mallary and John Mallary to Misingwa Land Trust
Joyce A. Myers to Sean L. Myers
NEW WILMINGTON
Elizabeth Adele Ayers, Elizabeth A. Ayres Danch, Daniel W. Danch Jr. And Elizabeth A. Danch Ayres to Brian K. Derrick
SOUTH NEW CASTLE
Paul C. Lidak Est to Brian Pagley and Matthew DeCaprio
