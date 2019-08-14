Here is Jane Yates' Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Recipe.
NEVER FAIL PIE CRUST
(enough for two double-crust pies)
4 cups flour
1 tablespoon sugar
2 teaspoons salt
1 3/4 cups shortening
1/2 cup very cold water
1 egg
1 tablespoon vinegar
Combine flour, sugar and salt in large bowl. Cut in shortening using a pastry blender, until mixture is the size of small peas.
Combine water, slightly beaten egg and vinegar, then add to dry ingredients, mixing until dough is moist enough to hold together. Flatten and roll out on floured surface.
PIE FILLING
6 Earligold apples, peeled and sliced
2 Tablespoons flour
dash of nutmeg
3/4 cup sugar
3/4 teaspoon cinnamon
2 tablespoons honey
Combine sugar, flour, cinnamon and nutmeg. Mix with apples. Line a 9-inch pie plate with pastry and fill with apple mixture. Put a thin drizzle of honey over the apples.
CRUMB TOPPING
1/3 cup sugar
3/4 cup flour
1/2 cup finely chopped walnuts
6 tablespoons margarine
Mix sugar and flour. Cut in margarine and mix in chopped walnuts until crumbly. Sprinkle crumb mixture over apples.
Bake at 400 degrees for 40 minutes.
