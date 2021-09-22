Mike Porada is being inducted to an athletics hall of fame.
But, if Mark Elisco had his way, Porada would be a lock for the life hall of fame.
Porada, a former New Castle High and Allegheny College standout, will be inducted posthumously into the Allegheny College Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday. Porada passed away in 2008 at 32 following a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), better known as Lou Gherig’s Disease.
“Mike was an exceptional baseball player. He could do all it all — he could run, hit and think the game at an elite level. More than that, he was just one of the great people,” said Elisco, who coached Porada at New Castle and during the summers in the North County League. “I was involved in baseball for more than 30 years. There was never a better man than Mike. If he is a hall of famer, he is a hall of fame human being. He did things on a ballfield that most guys couldn’t do. As far as hitting, fielding and thinking, there was no one like him.”
A shortstop during his time with the Red Hurricane, the 1993 graduate clinched a section title for the squad his senior year.
“In those days, only the team that won the section went to the playoffs. We were playing Butler at Flaherty Field and (future MLB all-star) Matt Clement was pitching for Butler,” Elisco said. “We beat Matt Clement and Butler, 3-2, in the bottom of the seventh on Mike Porada’s base hit, which propelled us into the playoffs. I remember that like yesterday. We ran out on the field and cheered. My memory of Mike Porada is that day. Just running on the field and the joy we had. The people in the strands all jumped on the field and we were all out on the field. I can still see Mikey with a big smile on his face.”
Porada continued his stellar baseball career at Allegheny College, where he moved to second base. As a senior in 1997, he helped the Gators to a school-record 40 wins, a mark which still stands today, along with both an NCAC regular-season and tournament championship and berth in the NCAA Division III Mideast Regional field.
He was a key component of Allegheny’s squad. Porada ranked second in D-III in stolen bases and runs scored that season as he swiped 42 bags and tallied 75 runs. He hit .360, with 59 hits, including 13 for extra bases (9 doubles, 2 triples, 2 homers), drove in 32 runs and walked 18 times. For his stellar performance, he earned Second Team All-America honors from the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) after previously earning First Team All-Region and Second Team All-NCAC accolades. In two seasons as a starter, the Gators collected 76 wins, the best two-year span in program history. His 75 runs and 21 hit by pitches from 1997 still top the Allegheny single-season record books.
“When I first started coaching, Mike was a sophomore. He was very, very small and it was hard in those days to make the team as a sophomore. I was making my list of cuts and Mike was on that list,” Elisco said. “My assistant, Jim Claire, told me I was cutting the best player on the team. Turns out, Jimmy was right because Mike was our best player.
“It’s so sad; Mike was taken from us way, way too early,” he continued. “In my life, I’ll never get over the passing of Mike Porada. I am glad Allegheny is putting him into their hall of fame. There is no one more deserving.”
