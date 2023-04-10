Neshannock Township police are looking to identify a man and woman who reportedly broke into the money machines at a car wash.
The theft reportedly occurred around 4:30 a.m. April 4 at the EZ Kleen car wash at Field Club Commons on Wilmington Road. Police said the couple used bolt cutters to open several coin-operated machines, and they stole all the money that was inside. The damage to the machines and amount of cash inside totaled about $500, police said.
Anyone who has information on the identity of the couple is asked to contact the Neshannock police at (724) 761-4445, or submit an anonymous tip by text to (724) 761-4445.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.