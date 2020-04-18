Harriet J. Wallas, 80, of 705 Cameron Road passed away the afternoon of April 16, 2020, at Avalon Place. Harriet was born July 21, 1939, in Canfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Roy and Mildred Bonsell Ewing.She was married to the late Mitchell G. (Spike) Wallas. He preceded her i…