The New Castle Area School District and the New Castle Police Department have teamed up to bring cheer to children in their community with a century-old tradition.
The two entities bought 1,000 teddy bears to distribute free to families to be placed in the front windows of their homes.
“Children nationwide have been practicing social distancing, but communities are finding ways for them to still have fun,” district superintendent Debbie DeBlasio said in a letter to parents. Similar to a scavenger hunt, people have been putting teddy bears in windows, on porches and in their yards. When children go for walks and drives with their families, they try to spot as many teddy bears as possible, she wrote.
The bears being distributed in New Castle are wearing special red and black T-shirts that say “NC Strong.”
The bears were purchased and donated by the city police department, using money that was left over from the 2019 Shop With a Cop outing in December, according to city police chief Bobby Salem.
Sgt. Sheila Panella, who heads the Shop With a Cop program, came up with the idea in tandem with Salem of doing something for children in the district with some of the Shop With a Cop donations, he said. “We wanted to do something to pick up the community a little.”
DeBlasio said she suggested the bear idea, and Salem loved it.
He emphasized that no tax money was spent on the effort.
The police and the district agreed to partner to order the bears, which will be given out Monday at different locations where students pick up their free breakfasts and lunches. The recipients are being asked to display them in windows throughout town. An officer will be assigned to each location to give them out, beginning at 9:30 a.m.
The design of the bear evolved with discussions about NC Strong, DeBlasio said. Janine Miller, who works in the district business office, had a connection to order that many of them and found the ones with the T-shirts.
The bears not only provide a safe way for children to have fun, “but they also represent our New Castle pride,” DeBlasio said. She added that the teddy bear scavenger hunt is a great way to unite the community and give kids an exciting activity while practicing social distancing.
