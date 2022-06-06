New Castle police are investigating the circumstances of a reported assault of a teen Friday night outside of Gaston Park, which landed him in a Pittsburgh hospital.
City police Chief Bobby Salem said the 16-year-old male was walking outside of the entrance to the park when the incident occurred around 8 p.m. and involved multiple males who reportedly left the scene in a vehicle.
The assault reportedly occurred on Jackson Street near Frank Avenue.
The youth suffered serious injuries and multiple broken bones and was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital, then flown to UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh, where he underwent surgery and was in the trauma unit, Salem said.
(0) comments
