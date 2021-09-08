Pizza Joe's captured the Union Township Bocce League crown.
Members of the team were John Vzsco, John Abraham, Mike Lombardo and Patsy Lagnesse.
Managing editor Pete Sirianni previews a story in the Sept. 8 newspaper.
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Joanne Marie (Stopfel) Goff, 88, Ellwood City, died Sept. 3, 2021, at Heritage Valley Hospital. Service: Private, Samuel Teolis Funeral Home. Interment: Slippery Rock Cemetery. Contributions: Lawrence County Humane Society, 628 Pearson-Mill Road, New Castle, 16101.
Mary Ann Evrard, 68, of New Castle died Sept. 6, 2021. All services are private. Arrangements entrusted to R. Cunningham Funeral Home, where online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.cunning-hamfh.com.
