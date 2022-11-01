STATE RANKINGS
By PennLive
(THROUGH GAMES OF OCT. 29)
CLASS 6A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous
1. St. Joseph’s Prep (12) – 7-1 – 1
2. Garnet Valley (1) – 9-0 – 2
3. State College (6) – 10-0 – 3
4. Coatesville (1) — 8-1 – 4
5. Nazareth (11) — 9-1 – 5
6. Emmaus (11) — 9-1 – 6
7. North Allegheny (7) — 9-1 – 7
8. Harrisburg (3) — 7-2 – 8
9. Pennsbury (1) — 9-1 – 10
10. Downingtown West (1) — 8-1 – NR
TEAMS TO WATCH: Bethlehem Freedom (11) 8-2, Central York (3) 9-1, McDowell (10) 8-2, Northampton (11) 10-0, Perkiomen Valley (1) 9-1.
CLASS 5A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous
Upper Dublin (1) – 10-0 – 1
Exeter Township (3) – 10-0 – 2
Imhotep Charter (12) – 5-2 – 3
Strath Haven (1) — 10-0 – 4
Bethel Park (7) — 9-1 – 6
Cathedral Prep (10) — 8-2 – 8
Solanco (3) — 10-0 – 7
Chester (1) — 9-1 – 9
Roman Catholic (12) — 7-2 – 5
Upper St. Clair (7) — 8-2 – NR
TEAMS TO WATCH: Franklin Regional (7) 7-3, Pine-Richland (7) 7-3, Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1) 8-2, New Oxford (3) 8-2.
CLASS 4A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous
Aliquippa (7) – 9-0 – 1
Bishop McDevitt (3) – 8-1 – 2
Jersey Shore (4) – 10-0 – 3
Meadville (10) — 9-1 – 9
Central Valley (7) – 9-1 – 4
Manheim Central (3) — 9-1 – 6
McKeesport (7) – 9-1 – 5
Armstrong (7) — 9-1 – 10
Pope John Paul II (1) — 9-1 – 7
Lampeter-Strasburg (3) — 8-2 – 8
TEAMS TO WATCH: Bonner-Prendergast (12) 8-1, Crestwood (2) 9-1, Highlands (7) 9-1, Thomas Jefferson (7) 7-3, Valley View (2) 8-2.
CLASS 3A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous
Wyomissing (3) – 10-0 – 1
Danville (4) – 10-0 – 2
Belle Vernon (7) – 7-2 – 4
Loyalsock (4) — 9-1 – 5
Avonworth (7) — 9-1 – 6
Lancaster Catholic (3) — 10-0 – 7
Elizabeth Forward (7) – 9-1 – 3
Penn Cambria (6) — 9-1 – 9
Northwestern Lehigh (11) — 8-2 – NR
Freeport (7) — 9-1 – 10
TEAMS TO WATCH: General McLane (10) 9-1, North Schuylkill (11) 8-2, Notre Dame-Green Pond (11) 8-2, Oil City (10) 7-2, Western Wayne (2) 8-2, West Perry (3) 9-1.
CLASS 2A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous
Farrell (10) – 8-1 – 1
Mount Carmel (4) – 10-0 – 2
Richland Township (6) – 10-0 – 3
Lakeland (2) – 10-0 – 4
Steel Valley (7) — 9-0 – 5
Berlin Brothersvalley (5) — 10-0 – 6
Beaver Falls (7) — 9-1 – 7
Westinghouse (8) — 9-0 – 8
Sto-Rox (7) — 7-2 – 10
Williams Valley (11) — 8-2 – NR
TEAMS TO WATCH: Central Clarion (9) 9-1, Neshannock (7) 9-1, Sharpsville (10) 8-2, Trinity (3) 6-4, Troy Area (4) 8-2.
CLASS 1A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous
Canton (4) – 9-1 – 1
Steelton-Highspire (3) – 8-1 – 2
Bishop Canevin (7) – 9-1 – 3
Reynolds (10) – 9-1 – 5
Muncy (4) – 9-0 – 6
Eisenhower (10) — 10-0 – 8
Northern Lehigh (11) — 9-1 – 9
Northern Bedford (5) — 10-0 – 10
Tri-Valley (11) — 9-1 – 4
Redbank Valley (9) — 9-1 – NR
TEAMS TO WATCH: Laurel (7) 9-1, Penns Manor (6) 9-1, Port Allegany (9) 9-1, South Side Area (7) 9-1, Windber (5) 9-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.