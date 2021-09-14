José Papo Perez remained unbeaten Saturday.
Perez, who represents the Foundation Boxing and Youth Center in New Castle, claimed a unanimous three-round decision over Murad Saritoprak in the 137-pound novice division. Perez is now 5-0 overall and Saritoprak dropped to 4-5.
The bout was held at the North Way Christian Community Church in Wexford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.