Wilmington High football coach Brandon Phillian led his team to a fifth consecutive District 10 championship this year.
The Greyhounds also reached the PIAA title tilt for the third time in the last four years. Those accomplishments along with a 10-1 overall record helped lock up the state’s Coach of the Year honor in Class 2A for Phillian on Tuesday.
“I would like to thank God for the blessings and opportunities He has provided to our football team this past season,” Phillian said, who completed his third season at the helm. “I feel blessed and humbled to be named Pennsylvania Football Writers Coach of the Year.
“This award is a reflection of each and every player and each and every member of the coaching staff. I’m very fortunate to be surrounded by humble and hungry players and coaches. It embodies one of our team beliefs which is ‘each of us needs all of us’.”
Phillian wasn’t alone on the all-state team. Wilmington’s Darren Miller, Ethan Susen, Connor Vass-Gal, Jacob Chimiak, Weston Phanco, Caelan Bender and Mason Reed all earned first-team status.
In addition, Laurel’s Mitch Miles and Spencer Perry received first-team recognition.
Phillian and his staff was challenged this season not only with the opposition, but for meeting protocols to conquer COVID-19 on a weekly basis.
“When you look at it, with the uncertainty brought on by COVID, it was a blessing by so many to have a football season. To have a season commence all the way to the state championship and for us to end up in Hershey playing for a state championship amid all the uncertainty is a blessing.
“Without a question, this was the most challenging season which was brought on by COVID. Things like access to a locker room on the road were not a given. COVID brought on numerous challenges, but we were able to navigate those waters. For us personally, we were able to have a successful season and advance to Hershey and that made it all the more special. There were a lot of life lessons that were brought on by COVID.”
Miller, Susen, Vass-Gal, Chimiak, Phanco, Bender and Reed all are seniors.
“I can’t say enough about this group of seniors,” Phillian said. “I’m blessed and fortunate to have built lasting relationships with them.
“This was a senior class that was extremely coachable. They led by example and they were humble and hungry. All seven of those guys being named to the first team speaks volumes for the program. It speaks to our motto ‘each of us needs all of us’. All seven of those guys would point to it being a total team effort.”
Miller, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound running back, ranked third in the county in rushing this year. He rushed for 1,129 total yards on 131 attempts with 15 touchdowns.
“Any time you are fortunate enough to get one running back on the all-state team, that says something special about your football team,” Phillian said. “To have two running backs both named to the all-state team is a very rare occurrence and it’s very special.
“It’s almost one of those things that when you look at Darren and Ethan, they are very unselfish. In a lot of cases, it would be easy for guys to want those individual stats. But those guys could have cared less how many times they carried the ball in any game. They did everything with 100 percent to the best of their ability. They always put the team first. For two of them to be recognized like that, it makes it all the more special.”
Susen, a 5-9, 170-pound running back, paced the county in rushing with 1,402 yards on 154 attempts. He ranked second in the area with 112 total points, scoring 18 touchdowns with a pair of two-point conversions.
Susen also caught a team-best 16 passes for 325 yards.
“Darren is more of a power guy. Ethan is more of an elusive-style runner,” Phillian said.
Vass-Gal (6-2, 320, right tackle), Chimiak (6-2, 315, left tackle), Phanco (6-2, 280, right guard) helped pave the way for Wilmington’s ball carriers. The trio opened big holes and helped provide Bender, the team’s quarterback, time to pass when the team elected to do so.
“When you look at our offensive line as a whole, Weston, Jake and Connor were guys that really paved the way in the run game,” Phillian said. “A strength they have in common is an ability to block in the run game. They were able to move their defender and they worked extremely well as a group. They had great chemistry as a group. The fact they were able to work so well together is what allowed us to be such a potent offense.
“Weston’s focus in practice was incredible. He was always laser focused and he knew every position on the offensive line. Connor’s strength on the team was his ability to down block. When he made a down block at the point of the attack, he moved his guy and he opened it up. One of the strengths for Jake was his versatility. There was no block that he wasn’t capable of making. He was rock solid on every kind of block we asked him to make; he was a guy we leaned on.”
Bender, a 5-10, 190-pounder, earned recognition at defensive back.
“Caelan had an outstanding year playing his safety position on defense,” Phillian said. “Caelan would come up and make outstanding hits and tackles; he was a sure tackler and a ferocious tackler.
“He was always willing to come up and make tackles. After we played Farrell the second time, he tore his labrum. But you certainly wouldn’t know it. He was also a ball hawk in the secondary and he did a great job in pass coverage.”
Bender made a key tackle to preserve a 20-18 lead over Beaver Falls in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals. It also led to the Greyhounds capturing a win by that same score. Bender made an open-field tackle one-on-one on the Tigers’ Quadir Thomas at the 1-yard line on a two-point conversion attempt with 4:25 remaining.
“The ball is thrown over the middle and he makes a stick in the open field. That’s a competitive guy,” Phillian said. “It was a key defining moment and no doubt one of our best plays.”
Reed, a 6-0, 170-pounder, was named as an athlete on the all-state team. He caught 10 passes for 192 yards and scored six total touchdowns.
Reed played wide receiver/cornerback/special teams for the Greyhounds.
“Athlete is a perfect description of Mason,” Phillian said. “He did so many different things. The playoffs is when he played his best football.
“Mason had a pick-6 in the Farrell playoff game. That was a huge momentum play and it was a big play in that game. Against Karns City (in the state playoffs), Mason took a kickoff back for a touchdown to blow that game open. He made a great catch against Beaver Falls and he had some big kickoff returns and a big interception, too. He’s a really a student of the game.”
A FORCE UP FRONT
Miles, a 6-4, 295-pound senior, received first-team status on the offensive line.
“For him to be named to the all-state team two years in a row says a lot for the player he is and the talent he is,” Laurel coach Brian Cooper said. “It’s not easy to be recognized at that caliber.”
The Spartans posted a 5-3 mark and advanced to the WPIAL playoffs. Laurel, though, was ousted in the first round of the playoffs by Sto-Rox, 21-20.
“We leaned on him a lot,” Cooper said of Miles. “We relied heavily on the running game. He was the anchor of the ground game.
“Mitch was the dominant force for the last four years. It meant a lot knowing we could rely on him. I’ve never had a lineman of his caliber. He’s a special talent.”
Cooper said Miles, who also excels on the wrestling and track and field teams, is currently undecided on his future.
ANCHORING THE DEFENSE
Perry, a 6-5, 230-pound senior for Neshannock, was recognized on the defensive line. He was stationed at defensive end for the Lancers.
“It’s definitely a great, prestigious award to receive,” Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio said. “We’re very proud of him.
“He definitely put a lot of hard work, time and effort in to being the player that he was this year. It was a joy to watch him over a four-year period, to grow and progress as a player and a young man.”
The Lancers finished 4-3 overall, falling short of the WPIAL playoffs.
“Spencer was a big part of what we did, especially on defense,” Mozzocio said. “Once we saw his explosiveness coming off the ball we knew it would be a fit.”
Mozzocio said Perry is still fielding offers to continue his academic and football career at the next level.
Pennsylvania Football Writers 2A All-State team
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Johnny Gilchrist, Riverside, 5-10, 185 senior; Will Spochart, Berlin Brothersvalley, 6-3, 175 senior; Logan Pfister, Chestnut Ridge, 6-2, 189 senior; Jack Krug, Brookville, 6-0, 195 senior.
Running Back
Josh Hough, Beaver Falls, 6-3, 230 senior; Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia, 5-9, 190 junior; Darren Miller, Wilmington, 5-11, 185 senior; Anthony Stallworth, Farrell, 6-0, 195 junior; Zack Miller, South Williamsport, 5-10, 175 senior; Ethan Susen, Wilmington, 5-9, 170 senior.
Wide Receiver
Matt Whysong, Chestnut Ridge, 6-0, 171 junior; Brice Butler, Farrell, 5-9, 175 senior; Klay Fitzroy, Apollo-Ridge, 6-4, 198 senior.
Tight End
Mason Leib, Penns Valley, 6-0, 210 senior.
Offensive Line
Connor Vass-Gal, Wilmington, 6-2, 320 senior; Gary Satterwhite III, Farrell, 6-3, 295 senior; Mitchell Myers, Beaver Falls, 6-2, 222 senior; Jacob Chimiak, Wilmington, 6-2, 315 senior; Mitch Miles, Laurel, 6-4, 295 senior; Weston Phanco, Wilmington, 6-2, 280 senior.
Athlete
Zach Mallon, Bellwood-Antis, 6-2, 190 senior; Kellen Stahl, Richland, 5-11, 185 junior; Garret Laudenslager, Line Mountain, 6-2, 200 senior.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Spencer Perry, Neshannock, 6-5, 230 senior; Connor Rager, Richland, 6-3, 270 senior; Dominick Bridi, Line Mountain, 6-1, 215 senior; Derek Berlitz, Southern Columbia, 6-1, 225 junior.
Linebacker
Wade Kerstetter, Southern Columbia, 5-11, 210 senior; Tyler Jones, Beaver Falls, 5-9, 185 senior; Taidon Strickland, Farrell, 6-0, 210 junior; Nathan Waltman, Karns City, 6-5, 240 senior; Ian Eckenrode, Cambria Heights, 6-1, 195 senior; Diontae Givens, Sto-Rox, 6-1, 230 senior.
Defensive Back
Caelen Bender, Wilmington, 5-10, 190 senior; Aaron Willis, Windber, 6-0, 165 senior; Darius Bruce, Westinghouse, 6-0, 187 senior; Jake Davis, Southern Columbia, 5-11, 165 senior.
Specialist
Brady Glessner, Berlin Brothersvalley, 5-7, 133 senior.
Athlete
Mason Reed, Wilmington, 6-0, 170 senior; Cole Serfass, Palmerton, 6-3, 200 sophomore.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia
COACH OF THE YEAR: Brandon Phillian, Wilmington
