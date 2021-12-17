WASHINGTON — Two U.S. lawmakers from Pennsylvania want to crack down on foreign countries flooding America’s drug supply with deadly illicit fentanyl that is a main driver behind record-breaking overdose deaths.
Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters, worked across the aisle to tack on an amendment to a major defense spending bill that would aim to withhold foreign aid to nations that have loose regulations around producing and exporting illicit fentanyl and its numerous chemical variations.
“Nations where fentanyl traffickers and producers operate freely are on notice: help stop the illegal flow of fentanyl into our country or face consequences for your complicity in the opioid crisis,” Mr. Toomey said in a statement. “After losing far too many Americans to fentanyl and other opioids, it is beyond time we hold countries accountable for allowing fentanyl to be produced and exported to the U.S.”
The overdose epidemic hit a grim, first-ever milestone of 100,000 deaths during the 12-month period leading up to April 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The data showed many involved illicit fentanyl, a highly lethal opioid that five years ago surpassed heroin as the drug involved in most overdose deaths.
The powerful synthetic drug became the dominant substance in overdose fatalities in southwestern Pennsylvania in 2020. Illicit fentanyl and its derivatives were to blame in 84% of such deaths in the region last year, with Allegheny County reaching its highest-ever recorded fentanyl-related fatalities, a review of overdose statistics by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette found.
The Blocking Deadly Fentanyl Imports measure would add fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances to the list of illicit drugs included in a 1961 foreign aid law meant to punish countries that are major drug producers and traffickers.
“By preventing this illicit substance from entering our nation, we can save countless lives,” Mr. Reschenthaler said in a statement.
The law already includes heroin, marijuana and cocaine.
The lawmakers worked with Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., who traveled in 2019 to China to combat the issue, and Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., who is the chairman of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee, to include the amendment in the annual defense spending bill.
Efforts in recent years have focused on stemming the flow of illicitly produced fentanyl from China, and in 2019 the country imposed domestic restrictions that led to a decrease of the substance seized by U.S. officials, according to 2021 data compiled by the Congressional Research Service.
However, while U.S. officials cite shifts in illicit fentanyl production to Mexico and India, China continues to be a “major source” of chemicals, or precursors, needed to produce variations of the synthetic opioid as well as drug-producing equipment, including pill presses, according to the report.
U.S. drug enforcement officials say they have seized more than 15 million counterfeit pills this year.
“China is still a major producer of the precursors that are being used, so it’s not like they don’t have any responsibility [for the issue],” said Bryce Pardo, a policy researcher with the RAND Corporation who focuses on crime and drug policy.
