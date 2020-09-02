Apples.
Apple pie, apple cider, apple fritters.
'Tis the season for the delectable fruit to come into its peak.
The true connoisseur likely will find few apple orchards to rival Apple Castle on Route 18 in New Wilmington, a six-generation family business that has been growing apples for over 150 years.
Although a few varieties of apples were available starting July 15, peak apple season is mid-September through October.
"We pick about 60 different kinds," said co-owner Steve Johnston. "Some are just a tree or two of this and a tree or two of that but we try to provide as much variety as possible.
There are 8,000 apple trees planted over 20 acres. The Johnstons grow all apples and peaches sold. Other vegetables are locally grown.
In 1861, Josiah Smith Johnston settled along the current site. The original plot was much larger, but included the land the family still lives on and operates today. The original operation included both an orchard and dairy cows. Four generations later, Ralph Johnston and his wife, Ruth, decided to focus solely on fruit production. Thus, the dairy cows were sold; and Apple Castle, the first formal retail market, was opened in 1950.
The name was chosen because of the store’s proximity to New Castle and that the apple is the “king of fruit” and is therefore fit to be housed in a castle. The original market in the shape of a castle is the small front room of the white building.
Ralph & Ruth’s son, Lyle and his wife Sandy, became the fifth generation to live and work on the farm in 1978.Their son Steve and wife Ashley are now the sixth generation to work on the farm.
The current farm market was constructed in 1982 which enabled Apple Castle to increase its product offerings and add donuts. In recent months, a bakery was opened.
Patrons come from several states, although Steve said that local customers are a staple. The Johnstons are visible in the community.
Apple growing is a year-round business for the Johnstons. Lyle, Steve, right-hand man Tim Warrick and Dennis Drake begin pruning in January and that extends into spring.
After the apple blossoms bloom, the work crew enters the thinning phase, where they snap off many of the smaller apples.
"We only want to the trees to produce nice, big apples," Steve said. "We are very selective.
"We've been blessed," he added. "We have always tried to be a good member of the community."
For those who want to select what they buy straight from the trees, Pick Your Own Apples events are available on Saturdays in September from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with two bonus Mondays of Labor Day and Columbus Day.
Steve said the toughest decision of 2020 was to cancel the annual fall festival, which traditionally draws about 5,000 visitors. Vendors are limited to 65 and all items must be a homemade craft.
"That was such a hard decision," Steve said. "We didn't want to do it and waited as long as we could, but no way would we have been able to adhere to the rules for large crowds."
Christy Fullwood of Cookies & Candies by Christy has been showing her baked goods at the fall festival for years. She will sell out of the 200-plus dozen cookies she brings, as well as chocolates, caramel apples and pumpkin rolls.
"I love that show so much," Fullwood said. "It's my favorite one. I always contact them the first of January to make sure that I get in. But they're keeping people safe and you have to appreciate that."
Steve Johnston agreed.
"No one's been angry, people have actually been understanding. But it's a great disappointment for all of us. We'll be back bigger and better next year."
Kayleen Cubbal is the sports editor at the New Castle News.
(0) comments
