Decision day – daunting, disappointing or delirious – is quickly approaching.
In response to Gov. Tom Wolf’s recent “recommendation” to forego scholastic athletics until Jan. 1 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the “pause” taken by the PIAA Board of Directors expires Aug. 21.
Melodramatic, perhaps, but lives will be altered, contingent upon the reaction to Wolf by the commonwealth’s governing board for interscholastic athletics. But if we’ve learned nothing else during the past 5 months, every day evolves into a fluid situation.
Or as District 10 Chairman Pete Iacino termed it, “I’ll point out to you that, anything I’m telling you now ... could be different by the time you publish this. So it’s always with that caveat.”
Will there be a 2020 high school football season this Fall? Will it resemble to what we’ve grown accustomed, or will it morph into some kind of facsimile? For example, OHSAA in the neighboring Buckeye State will offer a 6-game regular-season schedule in which all teams qualify for the state playoffs. If a team endures an early exit from the postseason it can tack on a game or two to its regular slate.
The 68-year-old Iacino is in his 6th year serving as District 10 chairman (serving on the D-10 committee since 1994), and this will be his 8th year as part of the PIAA Board of Directors. Admittedly, he has been “ ... busy. I’m not sure that we’re busy for something good or not, it’s hard to tell,” he said, later adding, “ ... Every time we get close to what appears to be some kind of decision, of course we get increased ‘traffic’ in e-mails and other forms of communication ...”
Recently, PIAA’s phone system shut down owing to the glut of incoming calls. Reportedly, it also received 7,500 e-mails. Iacino’ eyes and ears reflect what his Mercer County constituents say – “Dr. Lombardi (PIAA Executive Director, Robert) told us (e-mailed and telephoned correspondence was) nine-to-one ‘Please continue to have sports,’” Iacino related.
Conversely, countians count on Iacino to keep them abreast of the situation. So here are some of Iacino’s sentiments shared with The Herald during a recent phone interview:
“This (unprecedented situation), this is all over the map. It’s political ... it’s everything. People are stressed, certainly, and wondering what to do next or what to believe next. And people are looking for definitive answers, and there don’t seem to be many.
“You can read a lot, and obviously you get (information) from both sides – you know, what do you believe? what don’t you believe? It’s a very difficult set of circumstances, to be sure.”
Asked if there is an end game and what it will be, Iacino responded, “I don’t have an answer to that. I review everything – daily. You get a different feeling, one way or the other.
“I can only tell you where PIAA is right now, and that is ... if there is not a season this Fall for all athletes, then they’ll just find another place to play, similar to what was going on the latter part of the summer (for example, the Tri-County High School Baseball League). So the question is, where is the safest place for kids to play?
“Given all the health and safety protocols that every school had to put in place to return to athletics, put on top of that the additional PIAA protocols, including specific sport protocols. So you ask yourself: If (student-athletes are) gonna play, where is the safest place they’re gonna play? And that would be in the school setting, and not in some independent (league) that might crop up for various sports.
“That’s where PIAA is right now,” Iacino continued. “The ‘pause’ is to hopefully have a conversation with the governor on these issues and on the issues of those sports that are less likely to be impacted by COVID-19, and see where we go. So that’s the reason for the two-week ‘pause.’
“So next Friday we’ll have an additional meeting – and I’ve been involved in ... I can’t tell you how many meetings we’ve had,” Iacino admitted. “But I think the question is simple; the answer may not be.
“The possibilities are to delay a little bit further into the Fall before starting; start on (August) twenty-fourth with practices and move forward and let schools decide whether they’re gonna play or not – and you have to consider the governor’s suggestion or recommendation that essentially said schools should decide whether to play or not – and the last one is try to move Fall sports to sometime next year.
“Those are the three options. Which one will gather steam will depend on what happens over the next ten days or so. We’ll just have to wait and see,” Iacino added.
PIAA-member football teams were to have commenced preseason practice this past Monday (heat acclimation), and the 2020 season’s opening night was set for Aug. 28. The 2-week “pause” pushed back potential re-start dates.
“In delaying these two weeks we’ve already shortened the season. For sure, we’ve lost two weeks,” Iacino said. “What happens on the far end (December’s potential state championship games) we don’t know yet, whether that would be if we have a regular season ... whether there would be playoffs or not ... and if there’s not (a postseason), then of course you could extend the regular season ... if there are playoffs, when would they start? ... we’ve talked about ending playoffs before Thanksgiving, which would take another two weeks off our time frame, so we could be lookin’ at a six-game regular season, at this point, in football.
“But, again, none of that has been decided, so those things are still on the table,” Iacino added, before continuing,
“The board decided to ‘pause’ and have the staff seek some additional conversation with the governor’s office, to see whether there is some way we can lessen the ‘strong recommendation’ not to play any sports until January first. Again, it’s not a mandate. (Wolf) said ‘Leave it up to the schools.’ But for some, it’d be difficult to go against a ‘strong recommendation’ of the governor – or maybe not – we really don’t know that, either. So we’re not sure how schools are gonna react to it, if that’s the final (decision).”
Following any “additional conversation,” Iacino said Lombardi and his staff “ ... will report to the PIAA board, and then – given the results of whatever that is – we’ll consider what that is, then decide whether we’re moving forward or doing something else.”
Iacino would not be drawn into a discussion that Wolf’s “recommendation” was politically driven.
“Let me answer it this way,” Iacino began. “Let’s assume what (Wolf) put out, stands. So it doesn’t do me any good – or the board any good – to criticize the governor. If that’s what he believes, that’s what he believes. What we need to do is react to the reality of whatever it is next Friday. So if his ‘strong recommendation’ stands, we have to deal with it. So from a political standpoint it really doesn’t matter. We have to deal in the reality of what he said, what he will continue to say, or if he changes something.
“I think all of us prefer that there would be some form of activity on the athletic side, in schools, this year, this Fall. Again, makin’ that call, you have to consider all the information that you can get. So we have ten more days of gathering information to sort of decide what we are going to do as a board in that regard.”
Recalling the lost basketball and swimming & diving state championships and entire spring sports slate, Iacino related, “We just didn’t think there was any choice. You have to remember the mandated restrictions of that time included mandated closing of the schools. And so, the operation of athletics with those mandates were impossible to do. So while it was an ‘easy’ decision to make, given that circumstance, it was a heartbreaking decision to make ‘cause you feel for the schools, for the young men and women that play and missed a good part of the playoff season, and obviously the whole spring sports season.”
Iacino emphasized, “We want to see (2020 Fall) athletics. We want to see it played as a safe outlet for those that are interested in doing it, including bands and cheerleaders – the whole nine yards of what happens on a Friday night on a football field. Sure, we want to see that. We’ve been looking at it and enjoying it for all our lives. Do we want to see that come to a close this year? Absolutely not!”
Despite the stressful situation, Iacino related, “Emotionally, I’m fine. We’ve been working on various possibilities of what we think might happen and adjusting to that. Right now we’re working on alternate schedules and alternate regions – particularly in football, if we were to get there, starting on (August) twenty-fourth. So whatever happens, we’ll be ready. But that’s taken a tremendous amount of time.
“I think I’m in the same place as most everybody: Do we like what’s going on? No. Are we careful about what we do and where we go? Yes. But that doesn’t stop the work from being done, and we’ll continue to do that,” Iacino concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.