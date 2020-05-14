High school basketball shot clock rejected
There will continue to be no shot clock in high school basketball.
The National Federation of State High School Associations basketball rules committee rejected a proposal Monday that would have mandated use of a shot clock in high school games.
A second proposal that would have allowed states to decide on an individual basis also was voted down.
The WPIAL and PIAA use the national rulebook established by the national federation.
“Information was given to the Basketball Rules Committee that shared the votes in individual states on how coaches and officials voted in support of or non-support of the shot clock rule,” federation director Theresia Wynns said in a statement.
“The conversation among the committee members explored the pros and cons of enacting the proposal as a rule for all states and likewise for state adoption. The committee will continue to explore the shot clock issue.”
The federation also clarified Monday that officials aren’t required to issue a warning to a coach before assessing a technical foul.
In addition, the committee added a rule that declares a game a forfeit if a coach is removed for unsportsmanlike behavior and “no authorized school personnel are present to assume responsibility of the team.”
Another rule change alters the timer’s responsibility when a player is disqualified or injured. Now, a warning signal is sounded, giving teams 15 seconds to replace the player.
