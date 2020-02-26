Recent changes in state election laws, coupled with an upcoming contentious presidential election, have the staff of the Lawrence County Elections office scurrying to prepare for an onslaught of extra work.
County Elections Director Ed Allison said some of the law changes will affect the county elections staff, noting that the hiring of two part-time employees has been included in this year’s county budget just in case they are needed to meet the workload.
“If we don’t need them, we won’t use them,” he said.
Commissioner Dan Vogler, who also will sit on the county’s board of elections, said that in addition to the election law changes, some counties in Pennsylvania for the first time will roll out their new voting systems with paper trails, a venture that Lawrence County had the foresight to undertake last year.
“I’m glad we voted last year to do that,” Vogler said in a recent public meeting. But he expressed concern that, because of the changes in the law, the county will not be able to tabulate its absentee ballots or those ballots of people who voted by mail until after 8 p.m. on Election Night after the polls close.
He said Allison anticipates a large number of people voting by mail-in ballots in the May presidential primary. That could make for a long night, Vogler said, adding that the late tabulations “could spill over into Wednesday” when the unofficial results are finally released.
“But don’t blame us,” Vogler said, noting that the voting changes were mandated by the state legislature and the governor.
The county by law is not allowed to open or to count any absentee or mail-in ballots until after 8 p.m. on Election Day. That includes verifying signatures, announcing the names to the watchers and posting a list as to who has requested them, he said. The counting of them might not begin until as late as 4 a.m., or it might be delayed until the next day, he said, adding that counties are mandated to centrally count the absentee and mail-in ballots.
A possible remedy is on the horizon to the late-counting dilemma, but that not soon enough, Allison said.
According to an Associated Press report Monday, the House is proposing to again change the election law that was amended four months ago to avoid the jam-up that could delay the vote-counting process for days after the election, but it’s likely not to happen before the November election.
The proposed change would let county election officials open envelopes of mail-in ballots before the polls close at 8 p.m.
The new voting law allows any voter to mail in a ballot, where previously, the state had restricted mail-in ballots to “absentee” voters who met a narrow set of criteria that included job-related travel, religion, illness or physical disability.
Forrest Lehman, the director of elections in Lycoming County, said the ability to open the envelopes before 8 p.m. on Election Night is meaningless if the legislature doesn’t also change the law to require that challenges to mail-in and absentee ballots be filed in advance, according to the Associated Press report.
Challenges made to mail-in and absentee ballots as of now cannot be filed until they are counted after elections. The challengers typically are members of an opposing political party.
Allison said he is aware of the legislature’s proposal to change the law again.
“I knew from a conference call last week that several committees of the state house were working on it, recognizing the potential for blowback for not getting results on Election Day,” he said. “The current plan will let us flounder our way through the primary and not worry about anything until fall.”
But the primary would be the first election to use mail-in ballots, along with a lower count for absentees, and the numbers of ballots involved won’t be indicative of what’s going to happen in the fall, Allison said.
“They need to fix it, regardless,” he said. “They first need to address the issue of how you can challenge a voter’s ballot. That would give the leeway then, to change opening the envelopes or counting ballots before 8 p.m.”
It is his contention that any poll watchers should be able to investigate the lists of mail-in voters before Election Day.
“If a party really wanted to throw in a monkey wrench, they could throw in fictitious challenges that would delay results,” Allison said, adding, “It makes no sense to wait until fall. Either you fix it, or you don’t. I would hope they would see the wisdom in fixing it.”
Allison described other ways that the changes in the laws will affect the elections office.
“With a 15-day cutoff instead of 30 for voter registrations, the county elections office will only have six days to prepare all of the poll books and street lists and pack all of the supplies to go out to the judges of elections,” he said. “That’s going to jam us up. All of that is now compressed.”
Now, the judges of election cannot pick up the materials the week before the elections, either, because the poll books have to be updated as much as possible so there is no double voting, Allison said.
Allison said his office also has the ordeal of giving out the mail-in ballots.
“You can only qualify for one if you don’t qualify for an absentee ballot,” he said. “And because this is the first election with the mail-in ballots, we have no idea what percentage of registered voters will take advantage of it. We can only do our best estimate.”
The Department of State suggested the county use 20 percent by precinct as a gauge, and that’s how many ballots for mail-in or absentee that the county should print.
“That’s 10,000 ballots,” he said.
“We have to cover the ballots at the polling places, too,” Allison said.
People returning mail-ins or absentee ballots have until 8 p.m. on Election Night to get them to the elections office, he explained. Previously, it was Thursday or Friday before the election.
The county will have to pay security guards to man the doors from 4 to 8 p.m. to allow people to take their ballots in, he said.
