Duquesne hires Rooney as Personal Brand Coach

Union High graduate Jordon Rooney reached the collegiate coaching ranks.
Duquesne University named Rooney as Personal Brand Coach. It’s a move that has the school at the forefront in preparing student-athletes for impending changes to NCAA name image and likeness rules.
Rooney, a 2008 Union High graduate, is the founder and chief executive officer of Built Different. The Pittsburgh-based company is designed to work with clients who want to amplify their impact on social media through branding and content creation as well as to transform themselves into digital brands. He also has an agency, Slash Athletes, via Duquesne’s PNC Leadership Academy.
“The bigger picture goal is to be a case study of how we can embrace the license era,” Rooney said of his new endeavor at Duquesne. “It’s a complete game changer for young athletes. If they say they will just be broke until they go pro and they better get a job, we can create generational wealth for student-athletes.
“I still have my creative agency. I have my full-time business. With athlete branding, I started engaging in conversation with Duquesne and looking at different ways the team could embrace this new era of athlete branding. It would help them build responsible brands.”
Up to this point, athletes have been considered nothing more than an object of viewership. Now's the time for athletes to take ownership. Don't just sell their shirts, aim to be the creative director. pic.twitter.com/FzGlrn2A14— jordonr (@jordonr) May 5, 2021
Rooney will begin his new position by working with individual members of the Dukes’ men’s basketball team on brand strategy, improving marketability, content creation, social activism and understanding name image and likeness rules.
In addition, Rooney’s work will extend to all teams and student-athletes through his program, Slash Athletes, via Duquesne’s PNC Leadership Academy.
Duquesne’s men’s basketball team is coached by Keith Dambrot, who is a former University of Akron head coach. Steve McNees, a 2006 Shenango graduate, played for Dambrot at Akron. McNees is currently the Director of Operations for the Duquesne men’s basketball program.
“I’ll be working directly with Steve,” Rooney said. “This couldn’t have happened without him.
“He has seen other things that I have done and he believed in it. My comfortability level and relationship level with Steve and the university made it easy to move forward with (the Personal Brand Coach).”
Rooney, who played football, basketball, baseball as well as track and field for the Scotties, crossed paths with McNees when they played varsity basketball against each other in high school.
“We have a lot of mutual friends,” McNees said. “We started communicating when he decided this route with athletics.
“We had connected about six or seven years ago. We kept in contact. I’ve gotten to know him really well the last year or so.”
Rooney discussed his vision with McNees and things started to develop.
“I was super proud to take this to my head coach (Keith Dambrot) and athletic director (David Harper),” McNees said. “I believe in Jordon.
“We’re both from the same hometown and we’re trying to do big things. We’re proud of our roots and we’re connected in that way.”
It is expected that student-athletes will have opportunities in the near future to generate income by selling their name, image and likeness rights, while still competing in college.
“I think Duquesne has a strong, existing brand,” Rooney said. “They have great facilities and they are right in the city.”
A son of Jodi Sizer and stepdad Todd Sizer, along with the late Michael Rooney, Jordon Rooney is close to his duties at Duquesne. He lives right in the city and a short walk from the school, he said.
First Personal Brand Coach in the NCAA! Excited to be disruptive in the NIL era and get to work with @DuqMBB. https://t.co/q2nbCR9ukQ— jordonr (@jordonr) May 3, 2021
“They’re eager to do things right,” Rooney said. “It’s not something I’m doing for money; it’s to help student-athletes.
“Duquesne is a school that wants to be pro-active. Right now, the goal is to do a really great job for Duquesne’s athletes.”
Rooney is a 2012 Westminster College graduate, majoring in sociology.
Rooney’s hiring is not only expected to help Duquesne student-athletes prepare to grow and develop their brands through avenues such as third-party endorsements and compensation through business activities, but it will also provide an educational component on the positive use of social media platforms.
“For me, it’s always been about having a greater impact with everything I do,” Rooney said. “It’s about serving a role and what I can inspire. That’s something that New Castle has inspired me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.