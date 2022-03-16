Pennsylvania's Sunshine Law declares the following:
"The General Assembly finds that the right of the public to be present at all meetings of agencies and to witness the deliberation, policy formulation and decisionmaking of agencies is vital to the enhancement and proper functioning of the democratic process and that secrecy in public affairs undermines the faith of the public in government and the public's effectiveness in fulfilling its role in a democratic society."
— Title 65, Chapter 7, Section 702A
