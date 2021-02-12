WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Authorities on Friday launched an investigation after police in Pennsylvania shot and killed a man who they were pursuing following an armed robbery had brandished a weapon at them, officials said.
The events unfolded Thursday night when state troopers responded to a domestic dispute in which a handgun was used to assault a victim at a trailer park in Woodward Township, state police said.
According to officials, Clifford Wilbur Jr., 38, had fled the scene and then robbed a convenience store at gunpoint. Police gave chase and Wilbur’s vehicle crashed.
Wilbur produced a handgun and troopers and officers opened fire, state police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.