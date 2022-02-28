Drilling operations are being conducted on Route 422 in Mahoning and Pulaski townships this week by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Drilling will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays on Route 422 between Matthews Road and Route 208 through Thursday.
Single-lane, alternating traffic controlled by flaggers will occur during those times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.