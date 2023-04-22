Portersville Christian School will present “The Wizard of Oz” at 7 p.m. April 27, 28 and 29 in the school gymnasium, 343 E. Portersville Road.
Doors open at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Children 5 and under are admitted free. Tickets may be reserved by emailing finearts@ourpcs.org. Tickets may also be available at the door, while supplies last.
The cast and crew for the musical includes:
Dorothy Gale: Sophia Lowery
Tin Man/Hickory: Jacob Wise
Cowardly Lion/Zeke: Zach Johnson
Scarecrow/Uncle Henry: Alex Elmer
Wicked Witch: Cora Plank
Glinda: Sarah Myers
Aunt Em: Anna Plank
Emerald City Guard: Cada Steele
Wizard of Oz/Professor Marvel: Noah Wise
Munchkin Coroner/Hank/Ozian: Brad Rhoden
Munchkin Mayor/Ozian: Heidi Brewer
Munchkin Fiddler: Taylor Collins
Nikko/Ozian: Elsie Brewer
Trio: Cada Steele, Kyleigh Spink and Maddie Lowery
Ozians: Grace Steele, Rachelle Desmond, Logan Marshall, Ali Onderko, Theresa Flock, Cole Schilling, Luke Elmer and Claire Gordley.
Ozian and Winkie: Daniel Johnson
Munchkins: Charlotte Myers, Anna Hahn, Isaac Hoffman, Elsa Plank, Myka Plank, Paige Rank, Valerie Johnson, James Cost, Victoria Desmond, Anna Fetherlin, Bernadette Hepler, Evelyn Cost, Isaac Wise and Liberty Marth.
Tech crew: Craig Adams, Garrett Marshall, Shane Marth, Ruth Shindledecker, Libby Stewart, Carter Boyle and Peter LoDico.
Orchestra director: Elaine Wise
Orchestra: Debbe Picerno, Dominick Crider and Sarah Wang.
Directors Lauren Gordley and Lydia Lowery.
Producer: Laurie Hallberg
Choreographer: Aubrey Gordley
Stage managers: Anna Plank, Lizzie Lowery, Libby Stewart and Naomi duToit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.