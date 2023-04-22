Portersville Christian School will present “The Wizard of Oz” at 7 p.m. April 27, 28 and 29 in the school gymnasium, 343 E. Portersville Road.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Children 5 and under are admitted free. Tickets may be reserved by emailing finearts@ourpcs.org. Tickets may also be available at the door, while supplies last.

The cast and crew for the musical includes:

Dorothy Gale: Sophia Lowery

Tin Man/Hickory: Jacob Wise

Cowardly Lion/Zeke: Zach Johnson

Scarecrow/Uncle Henry: Alex Elmer

Wicked Witch: Cora Plank

Glinda: Sarah Myers

Aunt Em: Anna Plank

Emerald City Guard: Cada Steele

Wizard of Oz/Professor Marvel: Noah Wise

Munchkin Coroner/Hank/Ozian: Brad Rhoden

Munchkin Mayor/Ozian: Heidi Brewer

Munchkin Fiddler: Taylor Collins

Nikko/Ozian: Elsie Brewer

Trio: Cada Steele, Kyleigh Spink and Maddie Lowery

Ozians: Grace Steele, Rachelle Desmond, Logan Marshall, Ali Onderko, Theresa Flock, Cole Schilling, Luke Elmer and Claire Gordley.

Ozian and Winkie: Daniel Johnson

Munchkins: Charlotte Myers, Anna Hahn, Isaac Hoffman, Elsa Plank, Myka Plank, Paige Rank, Valerie Johnson, James Cost, Victoria Desmond, Anna Fetherlin, Bernadette Hepler, Evelyn Cost, Isaac Wise and Liberty Marth.

Tech crew: Craig Adams, Garrett Marshall, Shane Marth, Ruth Shindledecker, Libby Stewart, Carter Boyle and Peter LoDico.

Orchestra director: Elaine Wise

Orchestra: Debbe Picerno, Dominick Crider and Sarah Wang.

Directors Lauren Gordley and Lydia Lowery.

Producer: Laurie Hallberg

Choreographer: Aubrey Gordley

Stage managers: Anna Plank, Lizzie Lowery, Libby Stewart and Naomi duToit.

