Ben Franklin's Taproom, Grille & Bottleshop (Curbside) - (724) 924-2337
Big Shot Bob’s House of Wings (Delivery)
- Ellwood City - (724) 201-0082
- New Castle - (724) 856-8646
- Shenango - (724) 856-8772
Chive (Curbside/Online) - (724) 201-0607
Confluence - (724) 698-7604
Crane Room Grille (Curbside) - (724) 656-1553
Crooked Tongue (Online orders only) - (724) 856-3765
Edward’s Restaurant & Lounge (Curbside) - (724) 658-7455
Elham Restaurant (Delivery) - (724) 652-6611
Fractured Grape Winery (Curbside/Delivery) - (724) 901-1234
Grill on the Hill - (724) 856-3181
Hill House Restaurant (DoorDash)- (724) 652-4401
Hugger Mugger Tasty Recipes (DoorDash) - (724) 652-5155
Katy’s Homestyle Bakery & More - (724) 752-9047
Ladies of the Dukes (Sunday Only/Curbside) - (724) 658-9258
Main Street Diner - (724) 740-1740
Mangino’s Pizzeria
- Mahoningtown - (724) 652-7621
- Neshannock - (724) 202-6689
Mohawk Coffee House - (724) 667-4293
Nahla’s Middle Eastern Restaurant (Curbside)- (724) 654-5161
National Grind Coffee and Tea Shop (412) 860-0752
Nico Lucianos (Curbside) - (724) 752-0799
Nino’s II Tomato (Curbside) - (724) 658-3380
Pagley’s Pasta & More (Cubside) - (724) 658-3066
Patsy's Bar and Grill (Curbside) - (724) 965-8678
Pita: A Sandwich Stop (Online/DoorDash/ Drive Thru) - (724) 856-4060
Pizza Joes (DoorDash)
- Bessemer - (724) 667-8500
- Croton - (724) 652-7355
- Ellwood City - (724) 752-9411
- Neshannock - (724) 652-4242
- New Wilmington - (724) 946-2515
- Shenango - (724) 658-9090
- Union - (724) 654-1150
Pizza Mans Pizza (Delivery) - (724) 658-0333
Smokin Dave’s BBQ (Curbside) - (724) 991-0413
Soni’s Italian Restaurant (Delivery) - (724) 652-8900
Starwood Rib & Steakhouse (Delivery) - (724) 658-6113
Sweet Caroline’s (Curbside) - (724) 824-3623
Two Fat Guys and an Oven - (724) 202-6518
VentiSei Winery - (724) 698-7538
Vinny’s Restaurant & Pizzeria (Drive Thru) - (724) 752-2522
