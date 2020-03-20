Ben Franklin's Taproom, Grille & Bottleshop (Curbside) - (724) 924-2337

Big Shot Bob’s House of Wings (Delivery)

- Ellwood City - (724) 201-0082

- New Castle - (724) 856-8646

- Shenango - (724) 856-8772

Chive (Curbside/Online) - (724) 201-0607

Confluence - (724) 698-7604

Crane Room Grille (Curbside) - (724) 656-1553

Crooked Tongue (Online orders only) - (724) 856-3765

Edward’s Restaurant & Lounge (Curbside) - (724) 658-7455

Elham Restaurant (Delivery) - (724) 652-6611

Fractured Grape Winery (Curbside/Delivery) - (724) 901-1234

Grill on the Hill - (724) 856-3181

Hill House Restaurant (DoorDash)- (724) 652-4401

Hugger Mugger Tasty Recipes (DoorDash) - (724) 652-5155

Katy’s Homestyle Bakery & More - (724) 752-9047

Ladies of the Dukes (Sunday Only/Curbside) - (724) 658-9258

Main Street Diner - (724) 740-1740

Mangino’s Pizzeria

- Mahoningtown - (724) 652-7621

- Neshannock - (724) 202-6689

Mohawk Coffee House - (724) 667-4293

Nahla’s Middle Eastern Restaurant (Curbside)- (724) 654-5161

National Grind Coffee and Tea Shop (412) 860-0752

Nico Lucianos (Curbside) - (724) 752-0799

Nino’s II Tomato (Curbside) - (724) 658-3380

Pagley’s Pasta & More (Cubside) - (724) 658-3066

Patsy's Bar and Grill (Curbside) - (724) 965-8678

Pita: A Sandwich Stop (Online/DoorDash/ Drive Thru) - (724) 856-4060

Pizza Joes (DoorDash)

- Bessemer - (724) 667-8500

- Croton - (724) 652-7355

- Ellwood City - (724) 752-9411

- Neshannock - (724) 652-4242

- New Wilmington - (724) 946-2515

- Shenango - (724) 658-9090

- Union - (724) 654-1150

Pizza Mans Pizza (Delivery) - (724) 658-0333

Smokin Dave’s BBQ (Curbside) - (724) 991-0413

Soni’s Italian Restaurant (Delivery) - (724) 652-8900

Starwood Rib & Steakhouse (Delivery) - (724) 658-6113

Sweet Caroline’s (Curbside) - (724) 824-3623

Two Fat Guys and an Oven - (724) 202-6518

VentiSei Winery - (724) 698-7538

Vinny’s Restaurant & Pizzeria (Drive Thru) - (724) 752-2522

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.