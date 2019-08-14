Director of facilities management Rick Dudzenski talked to the Mohawk Area School Board about replacing or rebuilding chillers and compressors of the high school's cooling system.
Dudzenski said he will opt to have a part rebuilt for about $5,000. Replacing the unit could cost $40,000 he said.
The board also:
•Hired Richard McCombie as full-time custodian and Milton Gonzalez Jr. as part-time custodian.
•Authorized the administration to fill staff vacancies with board confirmation at the next regular meeting.
•Approved the daily substitute support staff list.
•Approval of the transportation employees for the 2019-2020 school year.
•Approved revisions to the Acceptable Use Policy for students, staff and others using the district's computers and technology, the Mohawk Elementary Schoolwide Plan and parent family engagement policy for the 2019-20 school year.
•Approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the Mohawk Area School District and the Mohawk Education Association regarding cyber education. This contract, which expires in 2022, governs teachers working within the district's cyber school program.
•Contracted with Dr. Joann Lamb to review of medical services provided to students based on their Individual Education Plan.
•Approved an agreement with Cray Youth and Family Services for the Project Search Program for special needs students.
•Contracted with Medevac for ambulance services at the varsity, junior varsity, and junior high football games for the 2019-2020 season. Costs are $212 for varsity sports and $158 for junior varsity and junior high sports.
ªAuthorized the Rotary club to use the high school for its annual pasta dinner on Oct. 19 and 20. The event raises funds for scholarships.
