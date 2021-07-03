Like just about everything else these days, this week’s release of television icon Bill Cosby will divide Americans.
Whatever they think of the famed comedian, however, and the despicable acts he committed, they should, even if grudgingly and painfully, applaud the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision Wednesday to throw out Cosby’s sexual assault conviction and release him from a state prison in Montgomery County.
The divided court ruled District Attorney Kevin Steele, who made the decision to arrest Cosby, was obligated to stand by his predecessor’s promise not to charge Cosby.
Critics of the court’s decision on procedural grounds have trivialized and dismissed them as “technicalities.” That wrongheaded notion is toxic to democracy, whether it applies to an unfair arrest, unlawful search and seizure, or a failure to read a suspect his or her Miranda rights.
Due process and Constitutional rights, guaranteed by the Fourth, Fifth, and 14th Amendments, are not technicalities: They are essential safeguards in a free society that protect all Americans. When police or prosecutors ignore them, the courts must hold them accountable. If law enforcement is permitted to cut corners to secure arrests and convictions, God help us all.
Dozens of women came forward to testify against Cosby. Now, their deep-seated anger and pain should not make them feel their actions were futile.
Cosby’s accusers let the world know who America’s Dad really was. More important, they raised awareness of sexual assaults committed by powerful men.
By setting a courageous example, they made it easier for the victims who came after them to step forward.
The court’s decision to release Cosby is not a vindication of his contemptible conduct. Cosby’s arrest was not the result of an unjust and racist criminal justice system, as was the murder of George Floyd, and the unjustified killings of so many other Black men.
The evidence against Cosby was overwhelming; his vast wealth enabled him, before and after his 2018 conviction, to enlist some of the nation’s best attorneys to defend him.
Nor did Cosby get off free. He served nearly three years of a three-to-10-year sentence for drugging and assaulting Temple University sports administrator Andrea Constand in 2004.
In May, the Pennsylvania State Parole Board denied Cosby’s parole, partly because he failed to participate in a treatment program for sex offenders. Because Cosby would not attend therapy programs or express remorse, he may have served the maximum 10 years, had the Pennsylvania Supreme Court not released him. Cosby continues to maintain his innocence.
Cosby, once a superstar in American popular culture, is out of prison. Whether he is free, with his life and reputation tattered, is another question. He still faces a sexual battery civil suit in Los Angeles.
Cosby, 83, must also live with his memories for the rest of his life.
Unfortunately, so must his victims.
