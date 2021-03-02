If the young men and women of today’s generation have lost a sense of love and respect for their aging parents, that is something which they will find difficult to restore.
Though older persons may not serve well in various activities, that need not preclude their being loved and respected as individuals. That is not sufficient reason for putting an end to individuality and its expression at the age of 65-plus. It is the form of insecurity which must be borne by the parents, resulting in anxiety. At the same time, the code of ethics which advocates honoring one’s father and mother recommends respect for the life of others. Such things as love, respect, honor and justice in the relationships between persons should be measurable and meaningful.
A person should be free to pursue his/her ambition to the full extent of his/her abilities, regardless of race or creed or family background. It should be like the fly on the chariot wheel, a pulling force like that of a tug boat hitched to an ocean liner — the one in front pulls the other one along behind.
Angelo and Donna E.
Pezzuolo
Mount Jackson
