You can’t bless America and blast the president

Editor, The News:

Hypocrites — you say ‘God Bless America,’ pledge allegiance to the American flag, then you ridicule our president for trying to keep America great.

Shame on you. You know who you are.

Tyra B.Myers

Ellwood City

