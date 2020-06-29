Writer, Trump misrepresent unemployment figures
Editor, The News:
After reading Robert Pitzer’s letter of June 11, I need to set the record straight on his downplaying of President Trump’s unemployment rate.
During the first 11 weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, 42 million people filed for unemployment — considering that there are only 161 million total jobs in America (do the math), that’s a jobless number of not 20, not 25, but 26 percent.
Yes, there were 2.5 million people recalled to work in the month of May, but there were also 1.5 million who were laid off. That’s a net gain of 1 million jobs, not 2.5 million.
Remember the last year of Barack Obama’s second term when the unemployment was around 4.5 percent. Donald Trump was calling Obama’s numbers “fake.”
If Donald wants us to believe the jobless rate is only 13 percent, he and his sidekick Larry Kudlow are “cookin’ the books.”
Robert Zbegan
Shenango Township
Trump being allowed to get away with hate speech
Editor, The News:
To the American people: your president is a very sick individual.
Please do something about him before he is responsible for more deaths.
If he was someone we saw on the corner spouting his hate, he’d have been put in the psych ward a long time ago. Wake up!
Jeff Maciejewski
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.