Worshipping together an important experience
Editor, The News:
Though the pandemic is not over, we at least can get together again for our church services. I have missed church the most.
Psalm 46 says, “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.”
Let’s gather together and worship the one who helps us in every way.
Sally Herold
New Castle
